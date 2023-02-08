Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Score 14 in the Third to Down Pitt on Opening Day
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Indiana softball opened the 2023 season with a dominating, 17-5, win over Pitt in five innings after scoring 14 runs in the third on Saturday morning at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. INDIANA 17, PITT 5. KEY MOMENTS. • In the bottom of the first, Bassett...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Women’s Basketball Home Finale Against Purdue Sold Out
Tickets for the Indiana Women's Basketball game against Purdue on Feb. 19 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall are sold out, marking the program's first-ever home sellout. The game will tip-off at Noon. While the IU Ticket Office windows will be open at the north and south entryways of Simon Skjodt...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 25 at Michigan
• Indiana University enter the final stretch of the regular season in its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a road game in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 11 at the Crisler Center The game will be broadcast on ESPN. •...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Softball Set for Opening Day at NFCA Leadoff Classic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Softball begins its 50th season at the NFCA's Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., from Feb. 10-12 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. Opponent: Pittsburgh/ Prairie View A&M Auburn/Howard South Alabama. First Pitch: 11 a.m. / 1:30 p.m. ET 1:30 p.m. / 4 p.m. ET 12:30...
iuhoosiers.com
Marshall, Mockler Lead Strong Opening Day at Windy City Invitational
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Indiana Track and Field teams opened the Windy City Invitational with a pair of big performances that featured a 70-foot weight throw and a 3:57 mile on Friday night in Chicago. The final big weekend before the Big Ten Indoor Championships saw a handful of Hoosiers...
iuhoosiers.com
No Being Denied – Toughness, Focus Behind Indiana’s Win Over Iowa
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes hit the floor, grimaced, then smiled. Yes, it can hurt so good when you win your 11th straight game, beat your biggest conference challenger and take a huge step toward Indiana's first Big Ten women's basketball regular season title. On Thursday night the No. 2/3...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 18 Indiana Set to Face No. 24 Michigan State and No. 12 Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– It'll be a Great Lakes double-header for No. 18-ranked Indiana this weekend as it faces No. 24 Michigan State and No. 12 Michigan in two road contests. PROJECTED LINEUPS:. No. 18 Indiana (7-3, 3-3) 125:Jacob Moran (20-10) 133: No. 29 Henry Porter (17-6)
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis to Host Southern Indiana for Two Matches on Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– Indiana Men's Tennis is looking to build on its four-match winning streak this weekend when it hosts Southern Indiana on Sunday for a double-header at the IU Tennis Center. The first match will start at 10 a.m. with the second following after a...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Lands 10 Student-Athletes on NFHCA National Academic Squad
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– Ten Indiana Field Hockey student-athletes were named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I National Academic Squad on Thursday afternoon. To qualify for the distinction, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA through the first semester of...
