Read full article on original website
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Kobe Bryant's Iconic Reebok Sneakers Releasing Soon
Reebok is releasing the Question Mid in the Los Angeles Lakers colors.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard reflects on LeBron James breaking the NBA scoring record: 'LeBron is a gift'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — LeBron James broke the NBA’s scoring record Tuesday night, and Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard was one of the millions of people who stayed up late to watch. For Howard, of course, James’s success is more personal than most. The two played together with...
College basketball's Top 10 National Player of the Year contenders
Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman conducted a straw poll with 30 different voters chipping in who would be their top 10 National Player of the Year contenders. The voters had a runaway pick for Player of the Year, but the rest of the choices were anything but consensus. It...
Hawkeyes in the NBA: Keegan Murray breaks franchise rookie record, Luka Garza records NBA career-high
In a day that consisted of two major trades in the NBA, former Iowa basketball players Keegan Murray and Luka Garza also deserved their share of publicity for the performances they put together on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Starting with Murray, the rookie out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa finished with 10...
Winners After The NBA Trade Deadline
Brad Botkin and Colin Ward-Henninger join Jeremy St. Louis to discuss the winners after the NBA trade deadline.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0