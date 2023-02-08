ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Running Back Wins $500K in Las Vegas

An NFL running back just made a lot of money despite his football season being over. According to Sarah Bishop of ESPN, Ronnie Rivers of the Los Angeles Rams won $514,837 by playing three-card poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rivers was in Vegas celebrating his mother's birthday and plans to buy a house with his winnings, according to KTNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Rams player hits jackpot in massive Vegas win

It’s hard to imagine anyone having a better weekend than that of Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Ronnie Rivers. Rivers, an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, hit the “Mega Progressive Jackpot” at a three-card poker table at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. According to KVVU Fox5, Rivers celebrated his and his mom’s Read more... The post Rams player hits jackpot in massive Vegas win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

L.A. Rams Rookie Ronnie Rivers Wins Half A Million At Vegas Casino

Ronnie Rivers almost matched his entire NFL rookie salary in one night ... 'cause the Los Angeles Rams running back won half a million playin' cards at a Vegas casino!!. The 24-year-old was at Caesars Palace in Sin City on Saturday when he got lucky at the Mega Progressive Jackpot table ... and we're talkin' REAL lucky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy