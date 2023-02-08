Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
NFL Running Back Wins $500K in Las Vegas
An NFL running back just made a lot of money despite his football season being over. According to Sarah Bishop of ESPN, Ronnie Rivers of the Los Angeles Rams won $514,837 by playing three-card poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rivers was in Vegas celebrating his mother's birthday and plans to buy a house with his winnings, according to KTNV.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Santa Barbara High School alum David Bolton will help broadcast Super Bowl LVII to Latin America
David Bolton and his company Cultural Global Media will help broadcast the Super Bowl internationally The post Santa Barbara High School alum David Bolton will help broadcast Super Bowl LVII to Latin America appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center prior to Super Bowl LVII. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Why Donna Kelce won't take part in the Super Bowl 57 coin toss despite viral petition
Mother's Day came early for Donna Kelce. She will get to watch her two sons, Travis and Jason, face off against one another in the Super Bowl. The game will a family reunion of sorts for the Kelces, who are certain to have a horde of relatives in the stands.
Rams player hits jackpot in massive Vegas win
It’s hard to imagine anyone having a better weekend than that of Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Ronnie Rivers. Rivers, an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, hit the “Mega Progressive Jackpot” at a three-card poker table at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. According to KVVU Fox5, Rivers celebrated his and his mom’s Read more... The post Rams player hits jackpot in massive Vegas win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
L.A. Rams Rookie Ronnie Rivers Wins Half A Million At Vegas Casino
Ronnie Rivers almost matched his entire NFL rookie salary in one night ... 'cause the Los Angeles Rams running back won half a million playin' cards at a Vegas casino!!. The 24-year-old was at Caesars Palace in Sin City on Saturday when he got lucky at the Mega Progressive Jackpot table ... and we're talkin' REAL lucky.
