Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
After wearing traditional garment on the House floor, TN lawmaker told to look for a new career
The Tennessee House GOP sent a message to a freshman Democratic State Representative on Friday: follow the rules or explore options outside of the General Assembly.
New bill looks to abolish community oversight boards in Tennessee
A new bill is looking to abolish community oversight boards in major cities across Tennessee.
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government
The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Lawmakers move to keep gas stoves in Tennessee homes
Two lawmakers have proposed a bill that would keep the government away from Tennesseans' gas stoves.
thunder1320.com
TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors
Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee. House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.
thunder1320.com
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Grocery tax for tobacco tax: new bill would increase price of cigarettes, cigars to allow for tax-free groceries
Lawmakers say increasing the tobacco tax while eliminating the food tax could lead to savings and overall health improvements for all Tennesseans.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee’s most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that...
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
Tennessee pharmacies swing back after middlemen say prescription prices will go up for consumers
After News 2 ran a story last week about the issue, several local pharmacies reached out and wanted to respond.
The safest cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
Republicans want to do away with federal funding for Tennessee schools
Republicans in leadership proposed Wednesday rejecting federal funding when it comes to Tennessee schools.
fox17.com
Tennessee has highest rate of hospital closures per capita, what are the rural impacts?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 2010, Tennessee has had the highest number of hospital closures per capita in the nation and these closures are limiting access to healthcare for our rural communities. According to the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, more than one fourth of Tennessee’s rural counties have no...
Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal
Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
Tennessee lieutenant governor hospitalized due to heart health
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has been hospitalized due to his heart health.
wvlt.tv
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
