via.news
Medtronic And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Medtronic (MDT), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Cincinnati Financial Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) jumped 9.78% to $126.56 at 15:16 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.59% to $11,957.55, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
via.news
City Office REIT, MFS High Income Municipal Trust, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – City Office REIT (CIO), MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE), Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) City Office REIT (CIO) 8.28% 2023-01-30 05:06:08. MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) 4.2% 2023-01-30 11:13:09.
via.news
Cincinnati Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.06% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cincinnati Financial jumping 11.06% to $128.03 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.9% to $12,113.79, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Cincinnati Financial’s...
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news
Marathon Stock Bearish By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 22.17% in 10 sessions from $8.75 at 2023-01-26, to $6.81 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.68% to $11,910.52, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
Orchid Island Capital, Western Asset High Income Fund II, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Orchid Island Capital (ORC), Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX), Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Orchid Island Capital (ORC) 15.48% 2023-02-02 03:09:15. Western Asset High Income Fund II...
via.news
Orange, Interpublic Group Of Companies, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Orange (ORAN), Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Orange (ORAN) 8.14% 2023-02-07 15:26:41. Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) 3.85% 2023-01-31 19:42:18. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) 3.74% 2023-02-05 23:47:15.
via.news
NYSE FANG Bullish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,799.57. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 13.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,032.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 966343670, 84.56% below its average volume of 6262289372.17. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.29% below its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 2.8% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $22.91 at -15.15, to $19.44 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.35% to $11,951.78, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $0.47 at 2023-01-23, to $0.61 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.39% to $12,052.33, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 10% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 10.07% to $0.59 at 12:16 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.82% to $5.88 at 14:29 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.33% to $11,870.94, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid 9.16% to $250.67 at 15:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,810.35, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. MicroStrategy’s last...
via.news
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,111.08. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2284201000, 0.17% above its average volume of 2280250927.68. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,665.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 459, 99.99% below its average volume of 5325069720.43. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, ING Group Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and ING Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.25% up. ING Group’s last close was $13.66, 14.46% under its 52-week high of $15.97. The last session, NYSE finished with ING Group (ING) rising 2.02% to $13.66. NYSE fell...
