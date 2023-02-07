Read full article on original website
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints
© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
Edesa Biotech earnings beat by $0.02, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) reported first quarter EPS of $-0.170, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $-0.190. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0.00. Edesa Biotech's stock price closed at $1.430. It is up 54.590% in the last 3 months...
Justin Sun Working With Binance To Reduce Tron’s Withdrawal Fees
Justin Sun Working With Binance To Reduce Tron’s Withdrawal Fees. Binance recently increased the Tron network withdrawal fee on its platform. The fee hike ranged from 160% to 1400% per withdrawal. Tron founder Justin Sun has assured users that he is working with Binane to reduce the withdrawal fees.
Oil prices sink as markets look past Russia supply cut
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell on Monday amid anticipation of economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due this week, with markets largely looking past a cut in Russian supply as fears of a global economic slowdown and a staggered Chinese recovery persisted. Crude prices had rallied sharply last week,...
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
Best Algorithmic Trading Platforms in the U.S. February 2023
Algorithmic trading, also known as algorithmic trading or auto-trading, is a method of executing trades automatically based on mathematical algorithms and pre-defined rules. The algorithms take into account a wide range of market data and information, such as price trends, market volume, and volatility, to make informed trading decisions. The...
Zambia rejects China's call for World Bank to join its debt restructuring - FT
(Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister rejected a call from China for the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to join a restructuring of the country's debt and warned that delays were holding up the economy, the Financial Times reported on Monday. In an interview with the newspaper, Situmbeko Musokotwane said...
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
Asia FX slips, dollar near 1-mth high as U.S. inflation looms
Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies weakened on Monday, while the dollar came close to an over one-month high as markets turned cautious ahead of hotly anticipated U.S. inflation data this week, while regional economic readings also came into focus. Risk-heavy Southeast Asian currencies were the worst performers for the day,...
Week Ahead: Forex Markets Brace for Volatility as U.S. CPI Takes Center Stage
After selling off sharply in the past four months, the dollar rebounded. Since the FOMC meeting on February 1, it has enjoyed one of the strongest bounces since it topped out in late September/early October. The incredible US jobs data, sharp bounce in the January services ISM, speculation of BOJ Governor Kuroda's successor, and some easing of the euphoria over China's re-opening have been notable drivers. The dramatic rise in the US two-year note illustrates the adjustment. The yield rose from the lower end of its range that goes back to the middle of last September (~4.0%) to the upper end near 4.50%.
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
Dow futures tick lower, CPI in focus
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages closed out the previous week with significant losses as investors look ahead to fresh CPI data set for release later in the week. By 18:35 ET (23:35 GMT) Dow Jones futures fell 0.1%,...
Lyft shares skid on fears Uber pulling ahead
(Reuters) -Lyft Inc lost more than a third of its market value on Friday after a bleak forecast fueled worries that the company's price cuts to avoid being a distant second to Uber (NYSE:UBER) in the North American ride-sharing market would squeeze profits. Analysts said any pickup in ride volumes...
Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices fell to near one-month lows on Monday as traders awaited more cues on the U.S. economy from key inflation data due this week, while copper prices nursed steep losses amid growing uncertainty over an economic recovery in China. A new year rally in gold prices cooled...
