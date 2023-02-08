Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Lands Pilot Order at CBS
Matlock is coming back to TV… but she’ll look a little different this time. (Yes, we said “she.”) Oscar winner Kathy Bates will play the title character in a new version of Matlock, which has earned a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned. Andy Griffith starred as the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC. “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to...
digitalspy.com
Harrison Ford reveals Indiana Jones 5 removed a lot of "old jokes"
Harrison Ford has revealed how his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny differs stylistically from previous instalments. Speaking about reprising his iconic role in the upcoming film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford discussed how this film differs from 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — including removing several "old Indy" jokes from the script.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
‘Married…With Children’ Star Ted McGinley Guest-Starred on Christmas Episode Before Landing Jefferson D’Arcy Role
'Married...With Children' star Ted McGinley guest-starred on an episode of the Fox sitcom before becoming a permanent cast member.
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
Christopher Meloni Jokes About Law & Order: SVU's Steamy Benson And Stabler Promo
Will they or won't they? This is the question all viewers ask when it comes to characters potentially hooking up on their favorite TV shows. Romance teases kept viewers tuning into shows like "Friends," "The Office," and "The X-Files" during their respective heydays, after all, and they've also kept fans of police procedurals intrigued for decades. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" aficionados have longed to see agents Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) get steamy since 1999, and their dreams might come true on the next episode.
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
NBC's 'Night Court' Is Back in Session! Is the OG Series a 'Cheers' Spinoff?
It's been more than three decades, but Night Court is finally back in session (excuse our pun). The original Emmy-winning comedy series — which ran from 1984 to 1992 — showcases the night shift of the Manhattan municipal court. More specifically, it follows the kooky adventures of the court's staff members as they tackle ridiculous cases with the help of "the endlessly hilarious legal practices of Judge Harry T. Stone (Harry Laverne Anderson)," as put by NBC.
digitalspy.com
9 stars you forgot were in the Fast & Furious series
Fast X marks the beginning of the end for The Fast Saga and, after Han returned from the dead in Fast & Furious 9, all bets are off in terms of potential comebacks for the sure-to-be epic two-part finale. We've already covered some of the most likely returns for Fast...
Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Ayo Edebiri Join Mel Brooks’ Twisted ‘History of the World, Part II’ in New Trailer
AP U.S. history students who couldn’t wait to tell everyone they were in AP U.S. History have some new material to study up on with the return of Mel Brooks‘ classic 1981 comedy History of the World. In the first official full-length trailer for the eight-episode Hulu series, out March 6, History of the World, Part II takes aim at the origins of “Yo mama” prank calls, restroom hand dryers, and musical theater. “Some call me Jesus Christ, son of God,” Jay Ellis offers in a very low-rizz flirting situation. Quinta Brunson’s character doesn’t skip a beat, hitting back:...
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series
Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
Sam Neill Joins Peacock's Apples Never Fall Adaptation From Big Little Lies Author
Author Liane Moriarty has already seen her works adapted into award-winning TV series, thanks to HBO's Big Little Lies and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, with her book Apples Never Fall becoming the next novel to be getting the streaming adaptation treatment at Peacock. Annette Bening was previously announced to be starring in the project, with ...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases 'dangerous' twists in Ravi and Denise story
EastEnders has been hinting that Ravi Gulati and Denise Fox might be getting closer over coming weeks. The pair have been battling chemistry while Denise and husband Jack have been battling... each other. So, it looks like things might deepen between the pair. Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, has given...
‘The Last of Us’ Reshoots Were ‘Essential’ to the Pilot Episode and Solidify Tommy’s Role in a Possible Season 2
A recent report details the changes the HBO production team made to 'The Last of Us' at the last minute, ones that highlighted the show's strong family element.
digitalspy.com
Is Reese Witherspoon's Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine worth a watch?
Before the likes of The Lost City, Bros and Ticket to Paradise last year, Netflix was almost single-handedly responsible for reviving the rom-com genre with huge hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its many, MANY Christmas rom-coms. So Netflix feels like the perfect place for Reese...
digitalspy.com
The Flash boss teases "lots of tears" in the series finale
The Flash returns to The CW tonight (February 8) for its ninth and final season, and showrunner Eric Wallace has warned fans of an emotional conclusion for the Arrowverse. "There's lots of tears amongst The Flash family these days," he told Entertainment Weekly. "It's the last season premiere. We all know Stephen Amell is coming back to the show, and it's the last time we get to work with Stephen as the Arrow."
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell share real-life friendship with holiday photos
Emmerdale's Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell may not be the closest on the ITV soap, but in real life they are very good friends. Daisy recently shared some photos to her Instagram page of herself and Rosie taking a short trip to Paris, including a photo of the two of them posing by the Eiffel Tower, an obligatory dinner and wine photo, and a photo of an adorable dog.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders writer teases "different" episode for show's anniversary week
EastEnders writer Daran Little has teased that his next episode for the show's anniversary will be "a little different". In a social media post, he also said the latest instalment of the BBC soap will be "a tribute to the icon women of Walford". Little also re-shared the latest trailer,...
Comments / 0