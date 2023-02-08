Will they or won't they? This is the question all viewers ask when it comes to characters potentially hooking up on their favorite TV shows. Romance teases kept viewers tuning into shows like "Friends," "The Office," and "The X-Files" during their respective heydays, after all, and they've also kept fans of police procedurals intrigued for decades. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" aficionados have longed to see agents Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) get steamy since 1999, and their dreams might come true on the next episode.

14 DAYS AGO