15 families displaced after Bergenline Avenue fire in West New York

Fifteen families have been displaced after a huge fire engulfed several businesses and apartments in West New York Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours and are working to put out the buildings that are up in flames. Fire crews are washing out hot spots that continue to burn.

A Red Cross official on the scene says apartments have been destroyed, and 15 families, so far, have been displaced. Red Cross is expecting to help even more families that have been put out due to the fire.

As of 7:31 a.m., there's fire department activity on Bergenline Avenue in both directions from 60th Street in West New York to 68th Street in Guttenberg. All lanes are closed.

There is a lot of mutual aid on the scene and several towns are helping West New York. The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no injuries to report now, according to the West New York fire chief.