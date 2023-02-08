Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s water polo aims to defend perfect record against UC Irvine
The Bruins will look to bounce back after their first loss of the season. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (9-1, 1-0 MPSF) will face off against No. 6 UC Irvine (6-4) on Saturday at the Anteater Aquatics Complex. The Bruins will have the chance to further their 32-0 all-time record against the Anteaters.
dailybruin.com
No. 6 UCLA gymnastics returns for 2nd home meet of season against Arizona State
After posting their second-highest score of the season against their rival, the Red Rocks, the Bruins will return to familiar energy this weekend. No. 6 UCLA gymnastics will face off against No. 20 Arizona State in its second home meet of the season Saturday. After the Bruins tied Oregon State and recorded the then-highest floor score in the country this season in their home opener in Pauley Pavilion two weeks ago, coach Janelle McDonald said she is excited for the chance to return home.
dailybruin.com
After challenging stretch, UCLA women’s basketball anticipates lighter road ahead
Three years ago, the Bruins played five ranked conference opponents in a six-game stretch, including three straight on the road. Since then, UCLA hadn’t faced a portion of the regular season anywhere near as difficult for years. However, the blue and gold recently had a challenging stretch and is just one game removed from its first three-game losing streak in a year.
dailybruin.com
Miles Partain steps away from UCLA men’s volleyball program
This post was updated Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. UCLA men’s volleyball junior setter/opposite Miles Partain has stepped away from the program, team officials confirmed to the Daily Bruin on Thursday. The announcement comes after Partain saw limited time in the blue and gold’s four-set defeat to Penn State...
dailybruin.com
In its final dual meet, UCLA swim and dive seeks underdog upset against USC
A crosstown showdown will end the Bruins’ regular season. UCLA swim and dive (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) will take on No. 14 USC (5-2, 3-2) at Uytengsu Aquatics Center on Friday in its final dual meet of the season. Over the last decade, the Trojans have won eight of 10...
dailybruin.com
UCLA softball to start season with rotation of fresh faces and experience
After narrowly missing a national championship in 2022, the Bruins will begin their season with a display of their depth and new talent. No. 2 UCLA softball will begin its 2023 campaign at home Thursday against Cal State Fullerton, followed by a game against CSU Bakersfield on Friday. The Bruins will then take on back-to-back games against Loyola Marymount and CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, with a doubleheader against San Diego on Sunday at the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis to face Rice led by former Bruin Elizabeth Schmidt
After a storm of losses and rain, the Bruins will look to get back on track against a former one of their own. Following two rain cancellations last weekend, UCLA women’s tennis (1-2) is set to face Rice (2-2) on Friday at The Santaluz Club in San Diego. The Owls are headed by Elizabeth Schmidt, who played for coach Stella Sampras Webster’s Bruins from 1996 to 2000.
USC football's 2023 recruiting class 'nowhere near what I thought it would look like'
The Athletic writers Grace Raynor and Ari Wasserman both listed the Trojans' recruiting class falling outside the top ten nationally as their "most surprising development" in a Pac-12 recruiting story
knock-la.com
A UCLA Surgeon Almost Killed Me, but I Can’t Sue
Early in the morning of December 16, 2021, I arrived at Specialty Surgical Center of Encino for an hour-long hand and elbow procedure. After I checked in, I had to sign a pretreatment arbitration agreement and an acknowledgement that my surgeon may have an ownership interest in the surgical center. A week before, after months of exclusively being seen in the UCLA system, I was suddenly informed that my procedure would be performed at a private clinic.
uscannenbergmedia.com
California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?
Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places
Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Headlines: L.A. Landlords Now Required to Pay for Tenant Relocation Costs If They Raise Rent More Than 10%
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: In a big win for L.A. tenant rights, the Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance on...
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Cooler temps, rain return to Southern California this weekend
Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain. While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will […]
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
Comments / 0