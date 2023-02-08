Read full article on original website
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 6, 2023: Rates jump
After declining by double digits Thursday, almost every mortgage average rose by bolder double digits Friday, in most cases more than erasing the week's earlier three-day drop. Friday's gain took the 30-year average roughly back to where it ended the previous week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Though it dropped...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
These 4 cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values: Goldman Sachs
As interest rates continue to skyrocket, home prices across the country have continued to plummet — and Goldman Sachs says the declines will only worsen and extend through 2023. In a note to clients earlier this month, Goldman Sachs forecasted that four American cities in particular should gear up for a seismic decline compared to that of the 2008 housing crash. San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Diego, California will likely see boom and bust declines of more than 25%. Such declines would rival those seen around 15 years ago during the Great Recession. Home prices across the United...
Motley Fool
3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023
Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
Mortgage rates fall below 6% for the first time in months
Here’s some great news if you’re in the market to buy a home: mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest point in months. Overall rates have dropped more than a point of October’s peak of 7.37%.
Economist Who Predicted the 2008 Housing Crash Says Home Prices Will Drop 15% in 2023
Citing the large disparity between property costs and buyer incomes, market expert Ian Shepherdson believes that home prices may fall another 15% in 2023. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The...
Five-year fixed mortgage rates now available below 4%
Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again.It is a further sign the market is settling following turmoil in the autumn.HSBC UK has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99%.The deal has a £999 fee.It is the first time since September 2022 that a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has been offered by HSBC at a rate below 4%.It is only available to homeowners who are remortgaging or those who are switching rates (existing customers rolling off an old deal and on to a new one with HSBC).The move is part of a...
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Feb. 8, 2023: Rates Climb
A variety of notable mortgage rates moved higher over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest...
DailyWealth
The Stock Market's 'New Phase' Will Go Beyond the Fed
The Weekend Edition is pulled from the daily Stansberry Digest. The Federal Reserve's message is changing... As many expected, the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% this past Wednesday. The central bank also said it will continue reducing its holdings of Treasurys and other debt, like mortgage-backed securities.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Mortgage rates keep dropping, making housing affordable for millions more: Freddie Mac
Mortgage rates dropped nearly one full percentage point from November levels, opening the market for as many as 3 million more homebuyers, Freddie Mac said.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of February 6: Rates mixed
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. Last week's announcement by the Federal Reserve that it has implemented only a minor rate hike,...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Feb. 9, 2023: Rates Move Upward
A couple of principal mortgage rates rose quickly over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates were both significantly higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also rose a little. After nearly a year of...
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates for Feb. 6, 2023: Rates Float Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates rise over the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also increased significantly. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate seven times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall in 2023 depends largely on how things play out with inflation: If it cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if it persists, refinance rates will continue their upward trajectory.
Homebuyers, rejoice! You can afford to bid on a more expensive home now that mortgage rates have fallen below 6%
Declining mortgage rates could bring more buyers back to the market at a time when many home sellers are dropping their prices.
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
