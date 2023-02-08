ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to player’s horrible outfit

It’s not uncommon for players to arrive at the arena on gamedays wearing rather outlandish outfits. And on Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took that to the extreme ahead of his matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers in LA – especially when it came to his shoes. On Tuesday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Read more... The post NBA world reacts to player’s horrible outfit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy