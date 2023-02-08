Read full article on original website
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
KIMT
Minnesota House OKs food program bills
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House approved two bills to fund food programs for students and food shelf programs. House File 5, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL- Minneapolis, passed on a vote of 70-58. The bill would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students.
Fmr. Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura reiterates support for legalizing recreational cannabis in Minnesota Senate hearing
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A former Minnesota governor is vocally pushing to legalize recreational marijuana, and soon. Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate committee Thursday in support of legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults in Minnesota."I started this. And as governor, I believed in hemp and cannabis back then. I believe in it even more now," Ventura said. "And I want to be here. I'm still alive, I'm still kicking, and I want to be here when this passes into law."Ventura says this was his first time testifying in front of a Minnesota legislative committee. He was...
No Sign of a Slow Down For Minnesota Tax Collections
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An updated State Revenue Forecast is due out in a few weeks and a new report makes it more likely that it will project an even larger state budget surplus. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that net general fund revenues...
KIMT
Democrats push to let all residents buy into MinnesotaCare
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lawmakers went to work Wednesday on a proposal to allow all residents to buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program, not just low-income workers struggling to get by. Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz have been pushing for several years to expand MinnesotaCare...
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
KNOX News Radio
MN legislative updates
— — — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers. Another would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from people in crisis under what are commonly known as red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
northernnewsnow.com
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
kfgo.com
Gun bill requiring background checks advances in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill requiring background checks for private sales of guns is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Vice President Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Doar says...
wdayradionow.com
Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws
(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
Minnesota lawmakers push to pass act to help end homelessness
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation cleared a homeless encampment at the intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Tuesday morning, citing safety concerns along a highway right-of-way. At the same time, several state lawmakers and shelter providers stood at the State Capitol, urging lawmakers to...
KIMT
Legislature approves cap on noneconomic damages in malpractice lawsuits
(Photo illustration via Canva) A bill capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits is headed for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk after passing both chambers of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday. House File 161 would cap noneconomic damages in lawsuits against health care providers in medical incidents that result in...
kfgo.com
Food shelf use rises dramatically in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hunger Solutions Minnesota is requesting $5 million in emergency state aid to help keep up with increased food demand across the state. Executive Director Colleen Moriarty said last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
KIMT
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
New standards for law enforcement officers in place in Minnesota
Law enforcement officers face stricter scrutiny on hiring and other standards after a state panel passed new rules about racism and other potentially provocative activities to consider.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
trfradio.com
Weekly COVID-19 Figures Released
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and hospitalizations are back down after a slight increase last week. According to the Minnesota Department of Health 373 people were hospitalized, down from 404 last week. 34 were in the ICU, down from 35. 71 deaths were reported, up from 45 last week.
