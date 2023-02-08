PenFed Credit Union is sponsoring Lone Eagle Honor Flight, for its first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico to Washington from April 12 to 14. The Lone Eagle Honor Flight ensures that all veterans, regardless of their location in the United States, can participate in their Honor Flight Experience. The Honor Flight network’s mission is to fly veterans to Washington to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO