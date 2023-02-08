Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Inside Nova
InFive: Van Winkle lottery, SNAP update and spring in February
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County supervisors will take time to hammer out the legal repercussions of a seemingly unprecedented last-minute revision to a Bristow data center proposal. 4. SNAP update. Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments,...
Inside Nova
How gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
Inside Nova
PenFed to sponsor first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico
PenFed Credit Union is sponsoring Lone Eagle Honor Flight, for its first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico to Washington from April 12 to 14. The Lone Eagle Honor Flight ensures that all veterans, regardless of their location in the United States, can participate in their Honor Flight Experience. The Honor Flight network’s mission is to fly veterans to Washington to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service.
Inside Nova
Seeing smoke today? It's just Quantico
Marine Corps Base Quantico is conducting controlled burns today on the base's west side. The planned burns began at 10 a.m. and are expected to wrap up by 3 p.m. Residents can expect to see smoke columns coming from the base. Drifting smoke smoke is also possible, dependent on changing wind conditions, the base said on social media.
Comments / 0