How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand
From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic
Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Motorcycle Style With Baggy Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Loafers
Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye. For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans, Hailey Bieber’s Latest Instagram Look Takes The Cake!
Love it or hate it, we don’t think the 90s grunge trend that is baggy jeans and tiny tops is going anywhere this year, as Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to make a very convincing case for it in her latest ad campaign for Vogue Eyewear, which is ju...
Hailey Bieber Unveils the Ultimate Sunset Glow
If you’re anything like me, then your face could not feel further from a sunset glow—which is why it’s key to live vicariously through Hailey Bieber, whose recent makeup look served as a reminder that the sun does still exist. Posing in a hot pink halter dress...
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
Kendall Jenner Pops in Lime-Green Victoria Beckham Dress and The Row Black Over the Knee Boots in Dubai
Kendall Jenner attended a star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the Grand Re-opening of Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis The Palm yesterday in Dubai. Jenner was clad in a bright lime green maxi dress from Victoria Beckham seen on the runway worn by fellow model Bella Hadid in Beckham’s spring ’23 show. The garment was comprised of billowing sleeves with a boxy bodice which were followed by ruching across the midsection and a flowing skirt. The 818 Tequila owner paired her colorful wears with shiny black leather gloves that climbed the length of her forearms, disappearing...
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
Kendall Jenner Fronts Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Miu Miu‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, alongside the likes of Ever Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona. Interrogating the function of fashion and its place in a modern-day world, the campaign aims to encourage self-expression and the...
Why these chunky, ugly running shoes are selling like crazy
Sneakers designed to feel like running barefoot used to be the hottest phenomenon in exercise. Now, the opposite is true. The ugliest, chunkiest sneaker brand is flying off the shelves.
Kate Hudson Shines in Silver Chain Bralette, Blue Blazer & Cap-Toe Pumps at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party
Kate Hudson sparkled as she attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “Bride Wars” star wore a crystal bralette that featured fringe detailing. She layered the top with a sky blue oversized blazer. She paired the jacket with a matching high-waisted high-low miniskirt. Hudson opted for no accessories to keep the focus on the vibrant ensemble. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a soft pink lip. Hairstylist Marcus Francis and makeup artist Debra Ferullo created her subtle look. T The actress...
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Hawaiian Vacation Is Absolutely Yummy
Sometimes, all you need is a beauty and a beach. That was the case for Justin and Hailey Bieber when they embarked on a Hawaiian getaway. As seen in photos recently posted to Instagram, the couple had the best time soaking up the sun, catching up with friends and tasting all the yummy delights the islands had to offer.
I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers
The other day, my six-year-old cousin (and also my mini-me) said, “I can’t wait to grow up so I can wear heels.” Throughout life, sky-high pumps were one of my biggest wants as well — until I discovered that blisters and cramped toes were a part of the package deal. But what if I told you it didn’t have to be that way. What if there was a heel that looked fabulous while feeling as comfortable as a sneaker? Well, there is.
Kim Kardashian is at her stylish best as she attended son’s basketball game
Kim Kardashian caught attention once again as she arrived at her son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles a few days ago. The 42-year-old reality mogul was also accompanied by daughter Chicago and son Psalm. For the unversed, she shares the trio, as well as her nine-year-old daughter North, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
17 Best Walking Sandals For Women, According to a Podiatrist
Journey far and wide in these comfortable, stylish shoes.
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Salma Hayek always delivers a masterclass in bombshell dressing, from sexy gowns to even sexier bikinis. Case in point? Her sultry shoot with British GQ Hype was textbook Salma, particularly one look that included a feminine silhouette with a deep V neckline. The actress posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel from...
Hailey Bieber Casually Masters Lux Leather Trend With Cropped Jacket, Baggy Denim Jeans & Retro Loafers
Hailey Bieber gave her street style a sleek finish while out in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. The supermodel put an edgy twist on the lux leather trend for the appearance. For the outing, Bieber sported a black leather jacket. The outerwear had a wide collar, zipper detailing at the center and a sharp hem. The Rhode Skin founder teamed the piece with a taupe crop top and baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a casual style moment, Bieber simply accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings, black rectangle sunglasses and a white shoulder bag. She styled her fresh-cut bob straight and rounded out...
