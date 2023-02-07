ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Bill Gates Responds to Attacks

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mt5YX_0kgL5FW300

The Microsoft co-founder is an outspoken environmental activist. His critics accuse him of hypocrisy because he travels in a private jet.

Bill Gates is a philanthropist who mobilizes people around public-health issues.

The tech billionaire and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, have put their financial power and energy into the fight to eradicate dangerous diseases such as polio -- which was believed to have been eradicated in Western countries -- and malaria, among many others.

Their Foundation is also at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Bill Gates is personally an environmental activist, who travels the world to promote initiatives to reduce polluting emissions.

In speeches, symposiums and forums, the billionaire does not miss an opportunity to talk about climate and plead with everyone to protect the environment.

At the same time, the activism of Gates, once the world's richest man, is not well received by everyone.

'I Spend Billions of Dollars' on Climate

Proponents of fossil fuels and conservative political circles mostly rebuff and reject his criticisms. In recent years their criticisms have become more personal. They tend to call Gates a hypocrite and say he has no standing to fight for the environment because the billionaire travels on a private jet.

This criticism follows him wherever he talks about climate. It is in this context that the BBC asked him, during a recent interview in Kenya, about the potential contradiction between defending the environment while also being a fan of private jets.

"Well, I buy the gold standard of funding Climeworks, to direct air capture that far exceeds my family's carbon footprint," Gates told the BBC. "And I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation. So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?"

Climeworks is a Swiss company that pulls carbon dioxide from the air using a technology called direct air capture.

"When the removed CO2 is combined with underground storage, it allows the permanent removal of excess and legacy CO2 emissions, which can no longer contribute to climate change," the firm said on its website .

Gates also said during the BBC interview that he was "comfortable with the idea that, not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy Group is spending, that I'm part of the solution."

This is not the first time that the billionaire finds himself on the defensive regarding his trips in private jets. In 2021 he was forced to defend himself while promoting his book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."

In the book he presented a plan by which the world could reach zero emissions through the cooperation of large companies, which are the main polluters of the planet. In addition he proposed implementing new green technologies that can replace the current ones and move toward a more environmentally friendly future. Otherwise, he warns, the crisis will be much worse than imagined.

"I am offsetting my carbon emissions by buying clean aviation fuel and funding carbon capture and funding low-cost housing projects to use electricity instead of natural gas and so I have been able to eliminate it and it was amazing to me how expensive that was, that cost to be green. ... we've got to drive that down," Gates in February 2021 told then Fox News host Chris Wallace.

He continued: "I felt like, if we have this idealistic generation and this wonderful goal, we need a plan, and that my experience could help contribute to that plan."

Gates Has a Collection of Jets

A 2019 study by Lund University in Sweden concluded that in 2017 Gates made 59 private-jet flights, generating at least 1,600 metric tons of CO2 emissions. The average a person creates in a typical trip is five tons.

The billionaire has one private jet, Gates' private office told TheStreet after the story was published. TheStreet, citing Simpleflying.com, previously wrote that he owned  four private jets in his collection. This is not accurate, according to the philanthropist's entourage.

In addition to his jet, Gates has a private Eurocopter EC135 helicopter, as well as a Cessna 207 Amphibian Caravan seaplane.

The billionaire is also known to have a huge collection of cars.

Comments / 183

Rebecca Granbery
1d ago

he's not an environmental activist, he's a eugenics nightmare and using his "philanthropy" as a cover up to get access to certain populations.

Reply(4)
206
janeal
1d ago

Bill Gates is a literal psychpath. He's admitted to wanting to depopulate the earth. His moves are calculated and only to benefit himelf and his pocket. You can't believe a word that comes out of his mouth.

Reply(3)
161
Yahweh's Daughter
1d ago

I love how they reiterate, in every article, how he is a philanthropist. 🤣 Like lying every chance they get will somehow make it magically true. This demons last name is Gates because he literally is the leader of demons marching straight into the gates of hell.

Reply(6)
142
Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Benzinga

The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Chinese balloon story is even bigger than it seems

THE CHINESE BALLOON STORY IS EVEN BIGGER THAN IT SEEMS. The Chinese spy balloon matter has become far more serious in recent hours — and it was serious enough to begin with. Of course, there are lots of questions in the aftermath of the U.S. Air Force shootdown of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Questions such as what, specifically, was it spying on? What information had it gathered? When was the United States aware of its existence? Will experts be able to secure enough of the wreckage from the ocean floor to answer those and other questions?
TEXAS STATE
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
92K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy