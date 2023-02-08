ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WFLA

Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble

Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
AOL Corp

Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish

AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
Hutch Post

🎥Biden offers US help; hundreds dead, mega quake rocks Turkey, Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday. Hundreds were killed in the two countries, thousands were injured and the toll was expected to rise further. President Joe Biden has conveyed his...
WEHT/WTVW

Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria

NURDAG, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug — sometimes with their bare hands — through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The death toll soared above 5,000 and was still expected to rise. […]
ABC News

Live Updates | Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

ADANA, Turkey -- A frantic race was underway Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day passed 6,200. The toll is likely to climb further as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hampering the rescue efforts — despite international assistance.
US News and World Report

Hope Fading as Deaths in Turkey, Syria Quake Pass 11,000

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
Vogue Magazine

5 Ways to Help Those Affected By the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, the death toll has already surpassed 3,500 in Turkey and 1,700 in Syria, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaring a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces most severely affected. Freezing conditions in the region have made it especially difficult for rescue workers to identify and locate survivors, while sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government make it difficult for Syria to receive international aid.
Bridget Mulroy

Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & Syria

Near 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Destroys Turkey & SyriaPhoto by(@mustafabilgesatkin/iStock) The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Gaziantep near Nurdağı, Turkey at 4:17 am local time. A second, equally as powerful earthquake struck shortly after. Dozens of shocks have left the regions of Turkey, and Syria, in ruins.
AccuWeather

For Syrians devastated by civil war, the earthquake aftermath is 'a crisis in a crisis'

(CNN) -- For many of the Syrian victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, this is just the latest in a decade-long series of tragedies. The magnitude 7.8 quake struck in the early hours, killing more than 5,000 people in the two countries and leaving thousands more injured. It was the strongest earthquake recorded in Turkey in 84 years.
The Independent

Earthquake takeaways: Hope fading in frigid Turkey, Syria

The search for survivors of the earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria reached a critical stretch on Wednesday, with rescue teams from two dozen countries helping locals sift through the rubble and experts warning that the realistic window to find any in the subfreezing temperatures was quickly closing.The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck Monday neared 12,000, making it the deadliest since a magnitude 9.0 quake off the coast of Japan in March 2011 triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000. Nearly all of Turkey is very seismically active so the country is...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

