Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’
That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
Jewish family sues NYC’s Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
New York Times faces billboard campaign from Orthodox Jewish group over ‘crusade’ against religious schools
The umbrella Orthodox Jewish group, Adugath Israel, responded to the New York Times' investigation with a billboard placed outside the publication's headquarters.
