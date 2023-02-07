Tired of the same ol’, same ol’ homestay options you find on your standard rental sites? You might want to try perusing options on HomeExchange. HomeExchange is a unique alternative specializing in luxury properties around the world — but it does come with a catch. In order to purchase an annual HomeExchange membership, you must own a home worth exchanging. If you do, and if you’re willing to allow other HomeExchange members to stay in it, you’ll be able to take advantage of HomeExchange’s unique process allowing luxury homeowners to swap homes (think a more vetted, official version of the events that go down in The Holiday).

