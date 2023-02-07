Read full article on original website
Female-Focused Travel Inspiration for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, many destinations and properties across the world seek to celebrate women not just that day, but every day of the year, with female-focused programs and trips for both solo and group female travelers. Women looking for inspiration on where to enjoy a safe but memorable trip, consider these places:
Book a Better Homestay with HomeExchange Collection
Tired of the same ol’, same ol’ homestay options you find on your standard rental sites? You might want to try perusing options on HomeExchange. HomeExchange is a unique alternative specializing in luxury properties around the world — but it does come with a catch. In order to purchase an annual HomeExchange membership, you must own a home worth exchanging. If you do, and if you’re willing to allow other HomeExchange members to stay in it, you’ll be able to take advantage of HomeExchange’s unique process allowing luxury homeowners to swap homes (think a more vetted, official version of the events that go down in The Holiday).
New Things to Do in Orlando This Year
Headed to Orlando in 2023? The city has lots to offer travelers in the coming months, including a bevy of new attractions, experiences and hotels. For Disney fans, Walt Disney World Resort plans to open several new experiences, including TRON Lightcycle Run, based on the film TRON, and Journey of Water, a Moana-inspired experience at EPCOT. Similarly, at Universal Orlando Resort, the theme park expects to open new escape rooms themed around Jurassic World and Back to the Future, as well as a new portion of the park’s Minion Land.
