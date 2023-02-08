ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dems plan to slam GOP for ‘political stunts and sham investigations’ at first House education hearing

By Lexi Lonas
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJNw3_0kgKxXUB00

Democrats on the House Education and Workforce Committee are set to accuse Republicans of making “classrooms into the epicenter of their culture war” during the panel’s first hearing of the year on Wednesday.

“Now, instead of working with Democrats to address the real issues schools and institutions are facing, Republican lawmakers are prioritizing political stunts and sham investigations,” Education Committee ranking member Bobby Scott (Va.) plans to say, according to a copy of his opening remarks provided to The Hill.

During the “American Education in Crisis” hearing, which is set to start at 10:15 a.m., Scott will discuss how Republicans in some states “restrict teaching about certain topics” such as Critical Race Theory, are pushing through “anti-LGBTQ bills” and banning books from schools.

In announcing the hearing, Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) said the education system needs to focus more on “parental rights.”

“Our education system should work for students — not the other way around,” Foxx said. “Our K-12 education system should promote education freedom, protect parental rights, and provide concrete solutions to address learning loss. Sadly, it’s not just our K-12 system that is failing families. Colleges and universities aren’t being held accountable for poor outcomes, staggeringly high prices, and failing to prepare students for the workforce. One-party Democrat rule exacerbated each of these problems, but Republicans are ready to get to work.”

There will be four witnesses at the hearing, with three chosen by Republicans: Virginia Gentles, director of the Education Freedom Center at the Independent Women’s Forum; Monty Sullivan, president of Louisiana Community and Technical College System; and Scott Pulsipher, president of the nonprofit Western Governors University.

Democrats are using their one witness to tap Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D).

A House Democratic aide told The Hill that Polis was selected because he was a member of the committee when he was a congressman and lawmakers believe he can shine a light on how the education culture war has impacted his state, where he was reelected to a second term in November.

The House aide said Democrats will also seek to highlight Republicans’ opposition to “funding and support for students.”

In his prepared opening remarks, Scott points to Tennessee and South Carolina, where K-12 schools can get funding taken away based on their curriculum. He also discusses Republican opposition to President Biden’s student loan debt relief.

While hitting at Republicans, Scott will also be highlighting the goals of committee Democrats, including investing in school infrastructure and educational equity, making higher education more affordable and funding job training and apprenticeship programs.

“These legislative priorities are rooted in evidence and research, and they take into account the real concerns facing students, parents, educators, and communities,” Scott’s prepared remarks conclude. “I hope my colleagues on this committee will stop putting politics over people and join Democrats in addressing the most pressing issues facing our nation’s students.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mississippi police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Mother Jones

The Real Reason House Republicans Kicked Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. House Republicans removed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday because she is a Black, Muslim woman. Officially, that’s not the reason. But the facts speak for themselves: The removal is the culmination of years of targeting Omar by Donald Trump, the rightwing media, and Republican lawmakers who attacked her religion, ethnicity, and history as a refugee. The GOP majority has an official reason for ousting Omar—and then there’s the reason both they and everyone else know is really behind this outrage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

In win for GOP, NC Supreme Court positioned to reverse major voting rights cases

In a rare move, the North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday that two high-profile political lawsuits with major consequences for voters in the state need a do-over. The cases have to do with voting districts and voter identification laws, and they're the first major orders by the state’s highest court since Republicans gained a majority on the bench.
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy