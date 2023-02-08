Read full article on original website
Related
11 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re From Montana
Montana is a lot different than other states, and that isn't a bad thing. People that live in Montana are incredibly unique and have a certain way of doing things. For instance, if you ask directions from a good ol' boy in Montana, the response you receive may sound a little something like this.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
Groovy Man…Montana’s 10 Best Cannabis Store Names Are Hilarious
Here in Montana, cannabis is a big business. Now that Montana allows the recreational use of hippie lettuce, there are all kinds of different locations where one can go to find the herb of their choice. Not only have Montanans been enjoying themselves, but the state is enjoying the perks...
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
Montana’s Next “Rich People” SUV Is Coming – And It’s Bulletproof
I'm betting that Bozeman will be the first town where we see someone driving this new, crazy tough, bulletproof, six-figure, V8 truck. That day will punch yet another hole in my soul and make me question if this place is still for me. Montana has seen it's fair share of...
Lake County Leader
Snowpack drops in western Montana and across state
Following nearly three months of abundant precipitation across much of Montana, weather patterns changed in early January, producing relatively dry conditions for the month. January precipitation totals were lowest in western Montana, along the Rocky Mountain Front and in northeastern Montana. Most of southwest Montana received slightly less than normal January precipitation.
This Unique Dome Airbnb in Montana Gives You All The Views
Want to get away from people and connect with nature? If this sounds like you, we have the perfect place in mind. Montana has many rentals that have gorgeous views, but what if you want to escape? Well, you are in luck, because Montana has several rentals that take you away from cities, people, and screens to enjoy what many Montanans love daily.
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana
There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America
If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
A rare weather phenomenon took place this morning near Great Falls. What was it?
Early this morning a rare weather phenomenon took place just south of Great Falls. It's called thundersnow. It was snowing and lightning at the same time. It reportedly only happens about six times a year on average around the world. Robert Hart of the Great Falls National Weather Service Office...
New Ordinance Could Affect Women’s Rights in Small Montana Town
A city council member in Manhattan, Montana is requesting a new ordinance that would make the small town a sanctuary for the unborn. According to an article published by KBZK, Josh Powell is the council member who requested the ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would make the use of abortion pills (or Plan B) illegal in Manhattan.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 2.8.23
Email us your weekly fishing report to include it in this Montana fishing report compilation before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your name and website/email address you would like to see listed. Please check the fishing regulations before fishing. ————————...
The Big Problem With Facebook Marketplace in Montana
Facebook Marketplace may seem like an easy way to get rid of unwanted items in Montana, but it can be frustrating. Here are a few of the problems you may run into. Have you ever tried to sell or buy anything on Facebook Marketplace? Most of the time, you can sell items without an issue, but sometimes it can cause stress and drain your energy.
XL Country 100.7
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3