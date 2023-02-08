On Sunday, February 5, 2023 at approximately 1:11 AM, Officers from the Irvine Police Department conducted a traffic stop while on proactive patrol. K9 ‘Titan’ was deployed around the vehicle for the purpose of narcotics detection. Titan provided a conditioned response for narcotics and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Officers recovered 145.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 15 grams of suspected cocaine, 29.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and 4.3 grams of suspected marijuana. In addition to the narcotics, a firearm was recovered along with drug paraphernalia. A female was arrested for Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (2nd offense for Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (<4 grams of Cocaine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ozs.), Trafficking in Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school, and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon.

2 DAYS AGO