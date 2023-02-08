Read full article on original website
Related
cartercountytimes.com
Strong second half fuels Lady Comets win over Lady Raiders
Most of Kentucky’s high school basketball teams have established individuality at this point in the season and are looking for a sturdy finish to earn a favorable draw in the close approaching district tournament. The 62nd District results from Thursday had a big impact on those efforts, as Morgan...
WKYT 27
Wind knocks down power line, starts field fire in Winchester
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The strong winds caused issues throughout our area Thursday. In Winchester, a falling tree knocked down a power line in the area of Boonesboro Road and the bypass. Crews say the power line caught a field on fire. KU crews are now working to repair the...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
mountaincitizen.com
Martin County Arrest Report
INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Betty Allen, 31, of Pilgrim, was arrested Monday at Family Dollar Store in Warfield on a bench warrant. Chief Deputy Chris Kidd made the arrest. Jeremy Tyler Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was arrested Sunday on Rockhouse...
WKYT 27
Tree falls on top of Paris home
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - a tree fell on top of a Paris home while the family was still inside. It was quite the unwelcome surprise for one Bourbon County family when a 60-foot pine tree was uprooted and came crashing down onto their Lynnwood Drive home. “We had wind expected...
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
WSAZ
Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An effort to beautify downtown Ashland was vandalized this week. Downtown Ashland has seen something of a makeover over the past few years with growing displays of murals painted on buildings, including an area dubbed Art Alley behind Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th streets. “They...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
cartercountytimes.com
County approves 911 surcharge hike
If you have a land line telephone in Carter County, you’re going to see a small increase in the fees added onto your bill in the near future. Carter County fiscal court, meeting in special session last week, approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the 911 surcharge on land lines. The ordinance sets the new rate at slightly more than double the existing rate, raising it from the current $1.74 to $3.50 – an increase of $1.76 – putting Carter County’s 911 rates in line with surrounding counties.
harlanenterprise.net
Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court
A Lexington area investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, has been found guilty by a federal jury at U.S. District Court in Lexington of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says according to...
wklw.com
One Arrestted following Large Drug Bust during Traffic Stop on Estill Co
On Sunday, February 5, 2023 at approximately 1:11 AM, Officers from the Irvine Police Department conducted a traffic stop while on proactive patrol. K9 ‘Titan’ was deployed around the vehicle for the purpose of narcotics detection. Titan provided a conditioned response for narcotics and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Officers recovered 145.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 15 grams of suspected cocaine, 29.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and 4.3 grams of suspected marijuana. In addition to the narcotics, a firearm was recovered along with drug paraphernalia. A female was arrested for Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (2nd offense for Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (<4 grams of Cocaine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ozs.), Trafficking in Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school, and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon.
wmky.org
Kissick Facing New Indictment
A former Rowan County payroll officer is facing an additional indictment, 11 months after she was terminated. A grand jury handed down a superseding 4-count indictment against 54-year-old Rebecca Kissick Last week. Kissick is accused of writing checks to herself from the Rowan County Fiscal Court’s checking account for $168,227.02...
mountain-topmedia.com
PMC surgeon installs first ‘smart’ knee implant
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center continues to utilize advanced tools and techniques, and the dedicated team at the Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Institute is no exception. On Monday, Feb. 6, PMC Orthopedic Surgeon Kevin Pugh, MD, installed PMC’s first smart knee implant. The Orthopedic Surgery and...
wklw.com
1 Person Killed in Pike Co Crash on U.S. 23
According to the Pikeville Police Dept., U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon near the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. Officials said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by a car. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the incident looks to be accidental, but an investigation will continue. No arrests are expected to be made.
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
Comments / 0