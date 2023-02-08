If you have a land line telephone in Carter County, you’re going to see a small increase in the fees added onto your bill in the near future. Carter County fiscal court, meeting in special session last week, approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the 911 surcharge on land lines. The ordinance sets the new rate at slightly more than double the existing rate, raising it from the current $1.74 to $3.50 – an increase of $1.76 – putting Carter County’s 911 rates in line with surrounding counties.

CARTER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO