cartercountytimes.com
Cougars outlast Raiders in barnburner
It was a raucous, intense environment at the Morgan County High School gym with a tie of first place in 62nd District seeding on the line Thursday night. The Cougars and Raiders entertained basketball fans with a game that was a barnburner for four quarters. There was plenty of emotion...
cartercountytimes.com
Strong second half fuels Lady Comets win over Lady Raiders
Most of Kentucky’s high school basketball teams have established individuality at this point in the season and are looking for a sturdy finish to earn a favorable draw in the close approaching district tournament. The 62nd District results from Thursday had a big impact on those efforts, as Morgan...
mountaincitizen.com
Martin County Arrest Report
INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Betty Allen, 31, of Pilgrim, was arrested Monday at Family Dollar Store in Warfield on a bench warrant. Chief Deputy Chris Kidd made the arrest. Jeremy Tyler Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was arrested Sunday on Rockhouse...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Two Individuals Arrested After a Call of Shots Fired in the Wheelersburg Area
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call on Wednesday, 02/08/2023 at approximately 10:38 pm of multiple shots fired in the area of Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Deputies arrived in the area and were notified by a witness that neighbors had been...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
WSAZ
Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An effort to beautify downtown Ashland was vandalized this week. Downtown Ashland has seen something of a makeover over the past few years with growing displays of murals painted on buildings, including an area dubbed Art Alley behind Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th streets. “They...
WSAZ
Crews fight brush fires in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighting crews in Wayne County say a call of a downed power line came in around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, with the line sparking a brush fire north of Wayne. They say the line came down near an old saw mill off state Route 152 and...
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Moore indicted for human trafficking
Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 26 on one count of tra
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
cartercountytimes.com
County approves 911 surcharge hike
If you have a land line telephone in Carter County, you’re going to see a small increase in the fees added onto your bill in the near future. Carter County fiscal court, meeting in special session last week, approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the 911 surcharge on land lines. The ordinance sets the new rate at slightly more than double the existing rate, raising it from the current $1.74 to $3.50 – an increase of $1.76 – putting Carter County’s 911 rates in line with surrounding counties.
thelevisalazer.com
JUDGE ORDERS HOGANS TO REPAY $598,000 IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY FRAUD CASE
FEBRUARY 8, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THREE-FIFTHS OF A MILLION DOLLARS: FORMER LAWRENCE COUNTY ATTORNEY MICHAEL HOGAN HAS BEEN ORDER BY FEDERAL JUDGE TO PAY BACK JUST UNDER $600,000 IN RESTITUTION TO LAWRENCE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE & CHILD SUPPORT PROGRAM IN HIS WIRE FRAUD AND THEFT CONSPIRACY CASE,
WSAZ
Woman mourned after fatal house fire
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department...
wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
