Carter County, KY

cartercountytimes.com

Cougars outlast Raiders in barnburner

It was a raucous, intense environment at the Morgan County High School gym with a tie of first place in 62nd District seeding on the line Thursday night. The Cougars and Raiders entertained basketball fans with a game that was a barnburner for four quarters. There was plenty of emotion...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Strong second half fuels Lady Comets win over Lady Raiders

Most of Kentucky’s high school basketball teams have established individuality at this point in the season and are looking for a sturdy finish to earn a favorable draw in the close approaching district tournament. The 62nd District results from Thursday had a big impact on those efforts, as Morgan...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
mountaincitizen.com

Martin County Arrest Report

INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Betty Allen, 31, of Pilgrim, was arrested Monday at Family Dollar Store in Warfield on a bench warrant. Chief Deputy Chris Kidd made the arrest. Jeremy Tyler Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was arrested Sunday on Rockhouse...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An effort to beautify downtown Ashland was vandalized this week. Downtown Ashland has seen something of a makeover over the past few years with growing displays of murals painted on buildings, including an area dubbed Art Alley behind Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th streets. “They...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Crews fight brush fires in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighting crews in Wayne County say a call of a downed power line came in around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, with the line sparking a brush fire north of Wayne. They say the line came down near an old saw mill off state Route 152 and...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

County approves 911 surcharge hike

If you have a land line telephone in Carter County, you’re going to see a small increase in the fees added onto your bill in the near future. Carter County fiscal court, meeting in special session last week, approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the 911 surcharge on land lines. The ordinance sets the new rate at slightly more than double the existing rate, raising it from the current $1.74 to $3.50 – an increase of $1.76 – putting Carter County’s 911 rates in line with surrounding counties.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Woman mourned after fatal house fire

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wkyufm.org

Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings

A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
KENTUCKY STATE

