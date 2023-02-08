Read full article on original website
cartercountytimes.com
Cougars outlast Raiders in barnburner
It was a raucous, intense environment at the Morgan County High School gym with a tie of first place in 62nd District seeding on the line Thursday night. The Cougars and Raiders entertained basketball fans with a game that was a barnburner for four quarters. There was plenty of emotion...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
cartercountytimes.com
Renovating hay and pasture fields
If you have a less-than-productive grass pasture or hayfield, following a few simple renovation techniques could increase the field’s productivity. Some things you can do include planting a legume such as red clover, controlling pests and adding lime and fertilizer. Be aware though, some techniques require you to start as early as the middle of February.
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
WSAZ
Crews fight brush fires in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighting crews in Wayne County say a call of a downed power line came in around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, with the line sparking a brush fire north of Wayne. They say the line came down near an old saw mill off state Route 152 and...
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Two Individuals Arrested After a Call of Shots Fired in the Wheelersburg Area
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call on Wednesday, 02/08/2023 at approximately 10:38 pm of multiple shots fired in the area of Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Deputies arrived in the area and were notified by a witness that neighbors had been...
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
mountaincitizen.com
Martin County Arrest Report
INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Betty Allen, 31, of Pilgrim, was arrested Monday at Family Dollar Store in Warfield on a bench warrant. Chief Deputy Chris Kidd made the arrest. Jeremy Tyler Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was arrested Sunday on Rockhouse...
cartercountytimes.com
Writing songs and playing tunes
Matt Parsons recommends a simple, three-step process for new songwriters in his classes. First, he said, think about a job or a situation, and the person working it. Once you have that image in your head, he advises the fledgling songwriter to think about how they feel about it. “That’s...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly Arrests Report: 2/1/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Zachary Frazier, 33, of Lexington, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on charges...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
WSAZ
Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An effort to beautify downtown Ashland was vandalized this week. Downtown Ashland has seen something of a makeover over the past few years with growing displays of murals painted on buildings, including an area dubbed Art Alley behind Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th streets. “They...
cartercountytimes.com
County approves 911 surcharge hike
If you have a land line telephone in Carter County, you’re going to see a small increase in the fees added onto your bill in the near future. Carter County fiscal court, meeting in special session last week, approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the 911 surcharge on land lines. The ordinance sets the new rate at slightly more than double the existing rate, raising it from the current $1.74 to $3.50 – an increase of $1.76 – putting Carter County’s 911 rates in line with surrounding counties.
thelevisalazer.com
JUDGE ORDERS HOGANS TO REPAY $598,000 IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY FRAUD CASE
FEBRUARY 8, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THREE-FIFTHS OF A MILLION DOLLARS: FORMER LAWRENCE COUNTY ATTORNEY MICHAEL HOGAN HAS BEEN ORDER BY FEDERAL JUDGE TO PAY BACK JUST UNDER $600,000 IN RESTITUTION TO LAWRENCE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE & CHILD SUPPORT PROGRAM IN HIS WIRE FRAUD AND THEFT CONSPIRACY CASE,
wymt.com
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
WSAZ
City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, a Cabell County judge ruled that the city of Huntington can vacate and secure a property that was once home to a sober living facility. The city filed a lawsuit against the facility and its owners last week. The facility is located on Washington...
