ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
cartercountytimes.com

Cougars outlast Raiders in barnburner

It was a raucous, intense environment at the Morgan County High School gym with a tie of first place in 62nd District seeding on the line Thursday night. The Cougars and Raiders entertained basketball fans with a game that was a barnburner for four quarters. There was plenty of emotion...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires

The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Renovating hay and pasture fields

If you have a less-than-productive grass pasture or hayfield, following a few simple renovation techniques could increase the field’s productivity. Some things you can do include planting a legume such as red clover, controlling pests and adding lime and fertilizer. Be aware though, some techniques require you to start as early as the middle of February.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Crews fight brush fires in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighting crews in Wayne County say a call of a downed power line came in around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, with the line sparking a brush fire north of Wayne. They say the line came down near an old saw mill off state Route 152 and...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
fox56news.com

Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
mountaincitizen.com

Martin County Arrest Report

INEZ — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk’s office reported the following arrests. Betty Allen, 31, of Pilgrim, was arrested Monday at Family Dollar Store in Warfield on a bench warrant. Chief Deputy Chris Kidd made the arrest. Jeremy Tyler Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was arrested Sunday on Rockhouse...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Writing songs and playing tunes

Matt Parsons recommends a simple, three-step process for new songwriters in his classes. First, he said, think about a job or a situation, and the person working it. Once you have that image in your head, he advises the fledgling songwriter to think about how they feel about it. “That’s...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly Arrests Report: 2/1/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Zachary Frazier, 33, of Lexington, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on charges...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ashland’s Art Alley vandalized

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An effort to beautify downtown Ashland was vandalized this week. Downtown Ashland has seen something of a makeover over the past few years with growing displays of murals painted on buildings, including an area dubbed Art Alley behind Winchester Avenue between 15th and 16th streets. “They...
ASHLAND, KY
cartercountytimes.com

County approves 911 surcharge hike

If you have a land line telephone in Carter County, you’re going to see a small increase in the fees added onto your bill in the near future. Carter County fiscal court, meeting in special session last week, approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the 911 surcharge on land lines. The ordinance sets the new rate at slightly more than double the existing rate, raising it from the current $1.74 to $3.50 – an increase of $1.76 – putting Carter County’s 911 rates in line with surrounding counties.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
wkyufm.org

Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings

A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy