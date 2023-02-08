(KNSI) — A jury in Hennepin County Wednesday convicted Julissa Thaler of first degree murder for the May 2022 shooting death of her six-year-old son, Eli Hart. Eli’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a search warrant conducted by Orono police. They stopped Thaler after someone called 911 saying there was a car driving around on a rim with the back windshield smashed out. Thaler was covered in blood, and there were suspected human remains on the inside of the car. There was also a bullet hole in the back seat near where the window was smashed out.

