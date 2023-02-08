Read full article on original website
Related
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
Minn. mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son whose body was found in trunk
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A Hennepin County jury found a 29-year-old woman guilty this week of fatally shooting her son and leaving his body in the trunk of her car just days after winning custody of him. The Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Julissa Thaler was...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Minnesota mom who wanted ammo to ‘blow the biggest hole’ convicted of killing son, 6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would “blow the biggest hole” was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
knsiradio.com
Mother Accused of Killing Her Six-Year-Old Son Convicted
(KNSI) — A jury in Hennepin County Wednesday convicted Julissa Thaler of first degree murder for the May 2022 shooting death of her six-year-old son, Eli Hart. Eli’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a search warrant conducted by Orono police. They stopped Thaler after someone called 911 saying there was a car driving around on a rim with the back windshield smashed out. Thaler was covered in blood, and there were suspected human remains on the inside of the car. There was also a bullet hole in the back seat near where the window was smashed out.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie man, 54, killed in snowmobile crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man was on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along Highway 1 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was thrown from the snowmobile while navigating a "driveway approach along the trail." After he was thrown from the sled, he struck a power pole.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
Lansing Daily
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes. A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and...
Waite Park Police Investigating Suspicious Death
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Authorities say a Waite Park woman was found dead inside her home Monday morning. Police say they were conducting a welfare check at 320 Park Meadows Drive, and found her dead inside. She's been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Authorities say based on the preliminary...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0