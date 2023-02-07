(FOX 2) - The heavy morning rain has come to an end and spotty "on again off again" showers will take us through this evening. But now the weather headline is shifting from the morning heavy rain to afternoon and evening strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a lot of southeast Michigan until 10:00 p.m. tonight. That means that conditions for strong or even severe winds are possible through the nighttime hours.

