Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Heavy rain is over but strong winds moving into Southeast Michigan

(FOX 2) - The heavy morning rain has come to an end and spotty "on again off again" showers will take us through this evening. But now the weather headline is shifting from the morning heavy rain to afternoon and evening strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a lot of southeast Michigan until 10:00 p.m. tonight. That means that conditions for strong or even severe winds are possible through the nighttime hours.
fox2detroit.com

Bold prediction: Winter's worst is over says Derek Kevra

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Talk to any astute Michigander, and they'll say this winter has been a cakewalk. And I'll tell you what Michigan, I think the worst of winter is over. We are now over a week into February and the next 10 days have no snow and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

"Winter is Over": Why Metro Detroit has likely put the worst of winter behind us

DETROIT (FOX 2) - February is typically the snowiest month of winter in southeast Michigan. Typically, we get several snowstorms, with some coming as often as every other day. But not this year. We're a week into February and so far, we've seen no significant snow fall. And none is on the horizon. That brought Derek Kevra to a stunning conclusion: winter is over.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

'Bad luck Barquentine' shipwreck that sank in 1869 discovered in Lake Superior

(FOX 2) - Shipwreck hunters have discovered the long-lost hull of a sailing vessel that was lost to a bad storm in Lake Superior and began to take on water. The find has thrilled shipwreck hunters because the sinking of the Barquentine Nucleus happened nearly a150 years ago in 1869.
fox2detroit.com

How police tracked down teen missing since 2021, found hiding in Port Huron closet

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More details are emerging on how investigators found a 14-year-old girl missing since Sept. 2021 in Port Huron. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office had been tracking the girl since then. It began as a runaway situation, but then escalated with suspicion the teen might be a victim of sexual abuse. The sheriff told FOX 2 – they’ve been following up leads, but hit roadblocks.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested in connection with string of Metro Detroit storage unit thefts

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Two people accused of breaking into storage units across Metro Detroit were arrested last week in Dearborn. Police said Ashlee Marie Fickel, 36, and Sam Thomas Kokenos Jr., 39, were stopped Sunday while leaving a storage unit in the 23000 block of Kean Street. Police said they recovered stolen property from the pair, as well as evidence from other burglaries.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had a squeaky clean record — despite a past drug problem — and maintained a disciplined diet and fitness routine as he pursued advanced degrees in criminal justice and criminology. But his arrest in a quadruple stabbing near the University...
MOSCOW, ID
fox2detroit.com

81-year-old man dies ice boating on Pontiac Lake

Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX 2 spoke with said the incident is sad on so many levels — an 81-year-old husband and father lost his life on a lake doing what he loved.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

