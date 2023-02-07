Read full article on original website
Heavy rain is over but strong winds moving into Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - The heavy morning rain has come to an end and spotty "on again off again" showers will take us through this evening. But now the weather headline is shifting from the morning heavy rain to afternoon and evening strong winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a lot of southeast Michigan until 10:00 p.m. tonight. That means that conditions for strong or even severe winds are possible through the nighttime hours.
Bold prediction: Winter's worst is over says Derek Kevra
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Talk to any astute Michigander, and they'll say this winter has been a cakewalk. And I'll tell you what Michigan, I think the worst of winter is over. We are now over a week into February and the next 10 days have no snow and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
"Winter is Over": Why Metro Detroit has likely put the worst of winter behind us
DETROIT (FOX 2) - February is typically the snowiest month of winter in southeast Michigan. Typically, we get several snowstorms, with some coming as often as every other day. But not this year. We're a week into February and so far, we've seen no significant snow fall. And none is on the horizon. That brought Derek Kevra to a stunning conclusion: winter is over.
'Bad luck Barquentine' shipwreck that sank in 1869 discovered in Lake Superior
(FOX 2) - Shipwreck hunters have discovered the long-lost hull of a sailing vessel that was lost to a bad storm in Lake Superior and began to take on water. The find has thrilled shipwreck hunters because the sinking of the Barquentine Nucleus happened nearly a150 years ago in 1869.
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
How police tracked down teen missing since 2021, found hiding in Port Huron closet
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More details are emerging on how investigators found a 14-year-old girl missing since Sept. 2021 in Port Huron. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office had been tracking the girl since then. It began as a runaway situation, but then escalated with suspicion the teen might be a victim of sexual abuse. The sheriff told FOX 2 – they’ve been following up leads, but hit roadblocks.
Granholm: EV battery plants, union jobs, and Michigan will be mentioned in Biden SOTU
FOX 2 (WJBK) - In Tuesday's State of the Union Address - the topic of Michigan should come up. At least that's what former Governor, now Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says. The first Michigan topic: Incentives for building battery plants for electric vehicles. "There's now, as a result of...
DTE to increase rates from 3 pm to 7 pm as time-of-day price hike next month
FOX 2 (WJBK) - DTE Energy customers will be seeing a change in their electrical rates. The move begins next month as all residential DTE customers will switch to time-of-day rates. The cost to use electricity will be higher between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week and lower the rest of the time.
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
2 arrested in connection with string of Metro Detroit storage unit thefts
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Two people accused of breaking into storage units across Metro Detroit were arrested last week in Dearborn. Police said Ashlee Marie Fickel, 36, and Sam Thomas Kokenos Jr., 39, were stopped Sunday while leaving a storage unit in the 23000 block of Kean Street. Police said they recovered stolen property from the pair, as well as evidence from other burglaries.
Livingston County man wins $1.15 million from Michigan Lottery with kids' birthdates
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Livingston County man said playing his kids' birthdates won him $1.15 million from the Michigan Lottery. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Lotto 47 numbers drawn Jan. 7 on a ticket he bought at Kroger at 9700 Chilson Commons Cir. in Pinckney.
Man hits woman's vehicle, causing rollover crash on Chesterfield overpass
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a woman was hit by another driver Wednesday night in Chesterfield Township, her vehicle rolled. Police said the 38-year-old Chesterfield woman was driving with her young son on the 23 Mile Road overpass over I-94 when a man hit her, causing her vehicle to overturn.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had a squeaky clean record — despite a past drug problem — and maintained a disciplined diet and fitness routine as he pursued advanced degrees in criminal justice and criminology. But his arrest in a quadruple stabbing near the University...
81-year-old man dies ice boating on Pontiac Lake
Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX 2 spoke with said the incident is sad on so many levels — an 81-year-old husband and father lost his life on a lake doing what he loved.
Family ‘crossing fingers’ after suspect in death of Ben Kable flees to Thailand
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is getting help from federal officials to arrest the person they said hit and killed Michigan State student Ben Kable on New Year's Day after she fled the country just days after he was killed. Tubtim ‘Sue’ Howson has been...
'No trace': Mother of 3 missing after leaving for NY man she met online
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother of three packed her van and left her life behind - allegedly for a man she never met. That happened back on New Year's Eve and now Lynn Kim's cousin says someone needs to speak up and track her down. "There is...
Bloomfield Twp Police arrest three for 25 car thefts in Metro Detroit, find stolen guns during raids
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bloomfield Township Police announced on Tuesday they made a major arrest of three men wanted for hundreds of thefts including 25 stolen cars from the Metro Detroit area since October 2022. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius, Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender, Jr, 32, were all...
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
'Bonnie and Clyde' bank robber pleads guilty to 2018 Metro Detroit crimes
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Waterford man who robbed banks while his wife drove the getaway car pleaded guilty to bank robbery and weapons charges last week. After being caught, David Johnson's wife allegedly said the crimes were exciting and compared herself and Johnson to Bonnie and Clyde.
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
