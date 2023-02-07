ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Concert Review: Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding @ Troy Music Hall, 2/5/2023

TROY – Esperanza Spalding is an artist that refuses to be pigeonholed. Her performances and recordings follow her own muse. In spite of this, she is a multi-Grammy award winner including Best New Artist in 2011. Her forays have included music therapy, creating an album live in three days, fusion, and even writing a libretto for an opera. A double threat as both a virtuoso electric/acoustic bass player and singer, her latest album and tour are with veteran and equally accomplished pianist Fred Hersch. Fred is a 15-time Grammy nominee and has more than 50 recordings to his credit.
“Invitation to a March” is a Pleasure to Accept

Arthur Laurents’ 1961 play “Invitation to a March” has a lot going for it. It’s about an impending wedding between two children from wealthy families who have rented a summer house on the South Shore of Long Island. The youngsters are well-matched with one hitch, the affianced young woman keeps falling asleep, especially when the groom-to-be starts talking about their secure life in Connecticut. The owner of the summer folk’s rental is a free spirit whose plumber son wakes the young woman with a kiss during one of her slumbers.
Concert Review: Mac Saturn / Tibbals @ Empire Underground, 02/05/2023

Mac Saturn touched down at Empire Underground on Sunday, with Albany as the tenth stop of their Until The Money Runs Out tour. Hailing from Detroit, Mac Saturn is comprised of lead singer Carson Macc, Nick Barone (guitar/synth), Angelo Coppola (drums), Mike Moody (guitar), and Jive Moses (bass). Billy Tibbals accompanies the band as the opening act for their first major headlining tour, and he didn’t hold back to set the tone for a memorable and groovy night of music.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 8, 2023)

“The Moral Panic Variety Hour” @ Avalon Lounge, Catskill. (7:00) “Wednesday Night Swing Dancing” with Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a...
Stockton Chamber Players to Play UAlbany PAC, Feb. 22

ALBANY – The UAlbany Performing Arts Center is pleased to present the Stockton Chamber Players on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30pm on the uptown University at Albany campus at 1400 Washington Avenue. Featuring clarinetist Christopher Di Santo, violinist Ruotao Mao and pianist Michael Sheadel, the trio will perform works by Charles Ives, Sergei Prokofiev, Francis Poulenc and Darius Milhaud.
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows

Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
