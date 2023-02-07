TROY – Esperanza Spalding is an artist that refuses to be pigeonholed. Her performances and recordings follow her own muse. In spite of this, she is a multi-Grammy award winner including Best New Artist in 2011. Her forays have included music therapy, creating an album live in three days, fusion, and even writing a libretto for an opera. A double threat as both a virtuoso electric/acoustic bass player and singer, her latest album and tour are with veteran and equally accomplished pianist Fred Hersch. Fred is a 15-time Grammy nominee and has more than 50 recordings to his credit.

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO