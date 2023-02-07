Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
EVENT ALERT: Via Carota Craft Cocktails Tasting RoomNewyorkStreetfood.comNew York City, NY
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga’s Grand Union Hotel, the Leland Brothers & A.T. Stewart
It may be Paris in April, and Miami or the Riviera in January, but it has always been Saratoga in August. This fostered a necessity to house guests, whether they were seeking the curing waters, or the fickle whims of fortune at the track or faro tables. Accommodating guests in...
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding @ Troy Music Hall, 2/5/2023
TROY – Esperanza Spalding is an artist that refuses to be pigeonholed. Her performances and recordings follow her own muse. In spite of this, she is a multi-Grammy award winner including Best New Artist in 2011. Her forays have included music therapy, creating an album live in three days, fusion, and even writing a libretto for an opera. A double threat as both a virtuoso electric/acoustic bass player and singer, her latest album and tour are with veteran and equally accomplished pianist Fred Hersch. Fred is a 15-time Grammy nominee and has more than 50 recordings to his credit.
nippertown.com
“Invitation to a March” is a Pleasure to Accept
Arthur Laurents’ 1961 play “Invitation to a March” has a lot going for it. It’s about an impending wedding between two children from wealthy families who have rented a summer house on the South Shore of Long Island. The youngsters are well-matched with one hitch, the affianced young woman keeps falling asleep, especially when the groom-to-be starts talking about their secure life in Connecticut. The owner of the summer folk’s rental is a free spirit whose plumber son wakes the young woman with a kiss during one of her slumbers.
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Mac Saturn / Tibbals @ Empire Underground, 02/05/2023
Mac Saturn touched down at Empire Underground on Sunday, with Albany as the tenth stop of their Until The Money Runs Out tour. Hailing from Detroit, Mac Saturn is comprised of lead singer Carson Macc, Nick Barone (guitar/synth), Angelo Coppola (drums), Mike Moody (guitar), and Jive Moses (bass). Billy Tibbals accompanies the band as the opening act for their first major headlining tour, and he didn’t hold back to set the tone for a memorable and groovy night of music.
WOW! First look at Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint,’ shot in Saratoga
IFC Films new movie "Paint," staring Owen Wilson, has released its first trailer for the Bob Ross comedy. The movie hits close to home having been filmed in Saratoga and around the Saratoga area.
Legendary Saratoga Springs Restaurant Sold! What Does It Mean?
Established in 1932 in downtown Saratoga Springs, a legendary restaurant has been sold and will change hands. What does that mean for Sperry's one of the city's oldest restaurants?. Sperry's Restaurant Has Been Sold. In just three days on the market, a contract agreement was reached for the restaurant and...
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Feb. 8, 2023)
“The Moral Panic Variety Hour” @ Avalon Lounge, Catskill. (7:00) “Wednesday Night Swing Dancing” with Josh Fialkoff and the Odd Fellows @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a...
nippertown.com
Stockton Chamber Players to Play UAlbany PAC, Feb. 22
ALBANY – The UAlbany Performing Arts Center is pleased to present the Stockton Chamber Players on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30pm on the uptown University at Albany campus at 1400 Washington Avenue. Featuring clarinetist Christopher Di Santo, violinist Ruotao Mao and pianist Michael Sheadel, the trio will perform works by Charles Ives, Sergei Prokofiev, Francis Poulenc and Darius Milhaud.
Casting call in Niskayuna for local online university
Calling all actors! Film Albany will be hosting a casting call for a commercial shooting on Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2. The shoot will be taking place in Niskayuna. Anyone with any questions regarding the shoot can email eucommercials2023@gmail.com.
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Troy hosts first ever hot chocolate stroll
Make your way to the Collar City for its first ever Hot Chocolate Stroll. Wonder around Downtown Troy tasting variations of hot chocolate and vote on your favorite!
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
Schenectady cafe reopening as new concept
Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she's reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
