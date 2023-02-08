ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

GATOR 99.5

Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing It’s Doors

It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop

Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

NWS says slight possibility of severe weather on Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles says there is a slight possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a near 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, with the worst weather occurring between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Forecasters say thunderstorms are likely to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Hit and Run On MacArthur

Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Conviction, sentence reversed in kidnapping case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The conviction and sentence of a man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby in 2020 has been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison, but the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed the sentencing due to “denial of self-representation.” Dugar’s case has been referred back to the 14th Judicial District Court.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

