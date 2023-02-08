Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO