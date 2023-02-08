Read full article on original website
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Want Free Tickets To Our Lundi Gras Party? Here Is Where You Need To Be Today
Last week, we announced that our legendary Lundi Gras Party was back and will feature The Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank. It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Townsquare Media Lake Charles and Gator 99.5 proudly present the 12th annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank!
Family Friendly Zone During Lake Charles, Louisiana Mardi Gras Returns
The family-friendly location during Mardi Gras called The Zone will be back for 2023. It's an alcohol and tobacco-free zone for families, children, and teens. From 11:30am until 3:30pm this Fat Tuesday (2/21), The Zone will be open on the parade route. Location:. The empty parking lot between the Charleston...
Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing It’s Doors
It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet
Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Lake Charles Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is winding down at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy School (1700 E. McNeese St.) in Lake Charles. Open enrollment for grades K-8 began January 16th and ends February 10th, 2023, so don't delay and apply now online using the SchoolMint enrollment system. All applications...
Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop
Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
KPLC TV
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Country Legend Tanya Tucker Is Coming Back To Lake Charles In May
In Southwest Louisiana, we love our classic country music. Everyone comes together on Saturday nights right here on Gator 99.5 to listen to Classic Country Saturday nights from 6:00 pm to Midnight each week. You will the greatest country music hits of all time from artists like Conway Twitty, Willie...
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
Louisiana woman dead after vehicle crashes into ditch
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
kjas.com
NWS says slight possibility of severe weather on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles says there is a slight possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a near 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, with the worst weather occurring between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Forecasters say thunderstorms are likely to...
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
Houston Astro Alex Bregman Will Be In Lake Charles This Saturday, Feb. 11
If you are a fan of the Houston Astros or an LSU Tigers baseball fan, then you know exactly who Alex Bregman is. The two-time Major League Baseball Allstar will be making a stop in Lake Charles this Saturday. Bregman started his career in Baton Rouge playing for the Tigers...
kogt.com
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
KPLC TV
Conviction, sentence reversed in kidnapping case
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The conviction and sentence of a man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby in 2020 has been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison, but the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed the sentencing due to “denial of self-representation.” Dugar’s case has been referred back to the 14th Judicial District Court.
