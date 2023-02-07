Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Murder/Suicide Investigation on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County, Kentucky
HUSTONVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police ia reporting that on Friday, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 P.M., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.
wymt.com
Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested Thursday night on an outstanding warrant after fleeing from police. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24 year old Justin Moore of London last night after being dispatched to a call concerning a man acting out of control. When deputies arrived,...
thebig1063.com
Two arrested by CCSO after search warrant executed for drugs
On Thursday, February 9th, 2023, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigation Division executed two search warrants at a residence in Claiborne County. During the execution of the search warrants detectives located quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Detectives also recovered and seized United States currency...
wbontv.com
KSP Post 7 Richmond opens case on apparent murder/suicide today in Lincoln County
Today, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond officials received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. According to early information in the preliminary report, KSP says evidence...
q95fm.net
London Man Arrested On Several Traffic Violations, Multiple Warrants
An update from the City of London Police Department:. After London Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday, officers learned that the driver had three active arrest warrants. Christopher Spurlock, 44, of Highway 3445 in Tyner, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday by London Police Sgt. Drew...
clayconews.com
SEIZURE: Man Fleeing Police in Knox County, Kentucky found with Methamphetamine after Capture
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County, Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 12:35 A.M, Knox County Deputies were patrolling in the Swan Pond area of Knox County when they observed a male subject run out of a residence on Terrapin Hollow Road. When the...
sam1039.com
Knox County Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Child Endangerment
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says an investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two pill-bottles containing several controlled substances. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash inside the home. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jerry Smith and 24-year-old Brittaney Hollin. Smith was charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor. There were three children at the home, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. DCBS was notified and responded to the residence. The children were released to a family member. Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
wymt.com
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested and Charged with Trespassing and Drug Possession After Police Respond to Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Justin Moore age 24 of London on Monday morning February 6, 2023 at approximately 9:16 AM. The arrest occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 6 miles...
thebig1063.com
Two Kentuckians arrested in Lee County Virginia charged with drug offenses
Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force reports that on January 27, 2023 they conducted a Buy/Bust Operation in Lee County. The Operation was an undercover purchase of 300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets at a cost of $4,500.00. The undercover transaction took place as planned and the Virginia...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested After Deputies Found Meth and Paraphernalia
A Whitley County man was arrested today after deputies found meth and paraphernalia on his person. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced today that they have arrested 32 year old Jonathan Melton of Williamsburg. According to officials, Deputies Jarrett Carr and Brentley Patrick were returning to Williamsburg after they...
wymt.com
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
thebig1063.com
Bell County Sheriff's Deputies arrest 14 in January for drug trafficking
After several months of investigation, the Bell County Kentucky Sheriff's Department arrested multiple individuals for drug trafficking in it's continued efforts to combat the spread of drugs in the community. The following were arrested during the month of January and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center:. Ricky Johnson of...
q95fm.net
Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Johnson City Press
Deputies, drug task force arrest two in Big Stone Gap motel raid
BIG STONE GAP — A joint investigation resulted in the arrests of two men at a local motel parking lot Monday. According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the department Sheriff’s Response Team, SWVA Regional Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Big Stone Gap Police Department arrested Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby, ages unavailable, of Detroit, Michigan, at the Country Inn Motel and RV Park in Big Stone Gap around 1 p.m.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021. Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person...
wymt.com
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
