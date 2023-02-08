Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Related
Cuteness Alert – DIA is Hosting a Fun ‘Puppy Bowl’ and We Can Watch
The Eagles and the Chiefs go head-to-head on February 12, 2023, in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, but on Friday the 10th, it's wet nose-to-wet nose at DIA. There aren't many things cuter than a bunch of puppies pretending to play football; when you raise the stakes and call it a "Puppy Bowl," the cuteness goes off the charts. Denver International Airport has teamed up with a local shelter to kickoff Super Bowl weekend with fun.
Book Lovers Are Uniting as Fort Collins Book Fest Returns This Month
It's hard to deny the power of a good book. There are somewhere around 130 million published books. A book is a chance to learn, to feel, to experience, to remember, and to connect. My love for our Poudre River Libraries run deep. I think they do an outstanding job...
Windsor Man Battles HOA Over Trying to Flush Fun Toilet From Yard
Some things are meant to go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. Mountains and sunsets. Toilets and holiday decorations. Especially in the front yard. The HOA for the Raindance neighborhood in Windsor would beg to differ on at least one of those. Windsor resident Sean McGarry fell victim...
New, Healthy Fast-Casual Spot In Old Town Needs to Be on Your List
The food options in the Old Town area of Downtown Fort Collins keep growing, as Crisp & Green now has another location on Mountain. Mountain Avenue, east of College in Old Town Fort Collins, has been seeing new businesses coming in, including this new stop for fresh salads and grain bowls. Just south of the hustle-bustle of Old Town Square, it's a great spot to dine and relax.
Free Breakfast if You Don’t Drive to Work on February 10th in Fort Collins
Active modes of transportation can include walking, bicycling, scooting, or taking the bus. If you are not driving a vehicle, you will be rewarded with free breakfast and goodies at the Winter Bike to Work in Fort Collins. Winter Bike to Work Day is happening on Friday, Feb. 10, from...
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
Super Showtime: Promenade Shops’ Metrolux Now Has IMAX Screen
The MetroLux 14 Theaters at the Promenade Shops at Centerra is now the home of the only IMAX theater in the Fort Collins area. A new screen, comes with a new name. Tickets are now on sale to go see a movie on the excellent 70-foot screen. Will you rush to see one on opening weekend, or wait for a movie you really want to see?
Why a Big Summer Music Festival West of Loveland Won’t Be Happening
If you've been hoping for one, you'll have to keep just imagining a big music fest coming to west Loveland. The latest effort would have seen a big 3-4 day event with multiple bands, vendors and a lot of attendees. They used to have the fairly large Arise Music Festival...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Coincidences: Do You Share An Exact Birthday With a Celebrity?
Everybody has a birthday. Many people were born in the same year as one another. It's not often, but it happens, that some people who know each other share the same birthday. Many people have the same birthday as a celebrity, but how many have the exact same birthdate?. I...
Check Out (or Check Into) Colorado’s Funky Catbird Hotel
Whether you're traveling from out of town or planning a relaxing staycation, there are endless options when it comes to unique places to book a room in Colorado. This hotel is a creative escape in the heart of Denver. To get a glimpse at another unique boutique hotel in downtown...
Teacher Tuesday: January’s Teacher of the Month Is Stephanie Caudle
Townsquare Media is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado with Teacher Tuesday. You nominated six local teachers for going above and beyond in January, and we asked you to vote for your favorite educator to be Teacher of the Month. Now, the results are in. January's Teacher of the Month...
Eagle Watch & Gala to Help NoCo Birds This Month
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's Executive Director, Carin Avila, about the upcoming eagle watch and the 30th Annual Gala & Auction to help raptors in Northern Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's (RMRP) 30th Annual Gala and Auction will be held at...
Denver Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik
The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
Does Cincinnati Beat Northern Colorado for Coolest AirBNB Award?
It's pretty well documented that we have some pretty cool Airbnb properties to choose from in Colorado. There's the Cripple Creek Bubble Dome. Or a few barns you can rent in Fort Collins. There's even a handful of different places you can rent for less than $200 a night where...
Will Fort Collins Enjoy More Culver’s Now That They Have Coca-Cola, not Pepsi?
Choices are abundant when it comes to beverages, everyone has their favorites. It's gotta be a tough choice when you are opening a food business to decide if you will carry Coca-Cola products or Pepsi products. There is a difference between the two colas. According to Wide Open Eats "Coca-Cola,...
300 Students to Participate in 10-week Art Show in NoCo
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Loveland Museum's Curator of Education, Jenni Dobson, about their upcoming student art show with Thompson School District. The Thompson School District Student Art Show will feature various forms of art from 300 students. The exhibit will include art and media...
The Denver Zoo Has Welcomed a Newborn Sloth Into the World
There's a new baby at the Denver Zoo and it couldn't be any more precious. A new sloth baby is now a part of the Denver Zoo. Typically, two-toed sloths are pregnant for an average of 11.5 months. When mamma Charlotte finally gave birth on January 26, we're sure it was a happy time for the sloth.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Check Out the Cheapest House for Sale in Loveland Right Now
Most people wouldn't use the term "affordable" to describe Colorado's real estate market. In Larimer County, median home prices have jumped 4% in the last year alone. However, there are still semi-inexpensive homes on the market in Northern Colorado. Let's take a look at the cheapest house for sale in Loveland.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0