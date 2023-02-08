ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuteness Alert – DIA is Hosting a Fun ‘Puppy Bowl’ and We Can Watch

The Eagles and the Chiefs go head-to-head on February 12, 2023, in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, but on Friday the 10th, it's wet nose-to-wet nose at DIA. There aren't many things cuter than a bunch of puppies pretending to play football; when you raise the stakes and call it a "Puppy Bowl," the cuteness goes off the charts. Denver International Airport has teamed up with a local shelter to kickoff Super Bowl weekend with fun.
DENVER, CO
New, Healthy Fast-Casual Spot In Old Town Needs to Be on Your List

The food options in the Old Town area of Downtown Fort Collins keep growing, as Crisp & Green now has another location on Mountain. Mountain Avenue, east of College in Old Town Fort Collins, has been seeing new businesses coming in, including this new stop for fresh salads and grain bowls. Just south of the hustle-bustle of Old Town Square, it's a great spot to dine and relax.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals

When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Super Showtime: Promenade Shops’ Metrolux Now Has IMAX Screen

The MetroLux 14 Theaters at the Promenade Shops at Centerra is now the home of the only IMAX theater in the Fort Collins area. A new screen, comes with a new name. Tickets are now on sale to go see a movie on the excellent 70-foot screen. Will you rush to see one on opening weekend, or wait for a movie you really want to see?
FORT COLLINS, CO
Eagle Watch & Gala to Help NoCo Birds This Month

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's Executive Director, Carin Avila, about the upcoming eagle watch and the 30th Annual Gala & Auction to help raptors in Northern Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's (RMRP) 30th Annual Gala and Auction will be held at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Denver Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik

The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
DENVER, CO
300 Students to Participate in 10-week Art Show in NoCo

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Loveland Museum's Curator of Education, Jenni Dobson, about their upcoming student art show with Thompson School District. The Thompson School District Student Art Show will feature various forms of art from 300 students. The exhibit will include art and media...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Zoo Has Welcomed a Newborn Sloth Into the World

There's a new baby at the Denver Zoo and it couldn't be any more precious. A new sloth baby is now a part of the Denver Zoo. Typically, two-toed sloths are pregnant for an average of 11.5 months. When mamma Charlotte finally gave birth on January 26, we're sure it was a happy time for the sloth.
DENVER, CO
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
Check Out the Cheapest House for Sale in Loveland Right Now

Most people wouldn't use the term "affordable" to describe Colorado's real estate market. In Larimer County, median home prices have jumped 4% in the last year alone. However, there are still semi-inexpensive homes on the market in Northern Colorado. Let's take a look at the cheapest house for sale in Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
