Consumers Combating Inflation Using Credit Card Rewards, Report Finds

 1 day ago
Financial experts are sounding the alarm about a new trend after a new report said consumers are starting to rely on credit card rewards to help make ends meet.

The problem, experts said, is that it can lead to being trapped in debt.

Vance Dotson, a local credit repair specialist, said it is never a good thing to have debt you cannot pay.

"It can lead to bankruptcy, it can lead to consumers getting sued, and it can lead to other things that are not in the best interest of the consumer," Dotson said.

The survey said over half of cardholders say the rise in inflation and cost of living has made them more interested in credit card rewards.

Dotson said he advises consumers to stick with a written plan of action for your individual financial needs to steer clear of any credit trouble.

