WESTPORT — A “SOUPer Bowl of Caring” food drive to replenish local food pantries’ shelves will take place Feb. 11 at Stop & Shop supermarket, 1790 Post Road East. Donations of non-perishable foods will be collected by volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in front of the store to benefit pantries operated by Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center and the town’s Department of Human Services, in collaboration with the Westport Woman’s Club.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO