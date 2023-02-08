ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportjournal.com

Applications open for vacant RTM seat in District 8

WESTPORT — Registered voters in District 8 of the Representative Town Meeting are invited to apply for an open seat on the legislative body. The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Lisa Newman. The appointee’s term will expire Nov. 21. Applicants must be registered voters residing...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Westport’s $11.3B Grand List rose nearly 2% in 2022

WESTPORT — The town’s Grand List of all taxable properties rose nearly 2 percent over the previous year, according to figures released Tuesday. The $11,312,004,303 value for 2022, according to Assessor Paul Friia, is 1.9 percent higher than the $11,100,020,664 reported for 2021. The 2022 percentage rise, however,...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

‘SOUPer Bowl’ food drive Saturday at Stop & Shop

WESTPORT — A “SOUPer Bowl of Caring” food drive to replenish local food pantries’ shelves will take place Feb. 11 at Stop & Shop supermarket, 1790 Post Road East. Donations of non-perishable foods will be collected by volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in front of the store to benefit pantries operated by Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center and the town’s Department of Human Services, in collaboration with the Westport Woman’s Club.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Man tried to make bank withdrawal using forged info

WESTPORT — A New York man faces charges after he tried to withdraw money from a local bank using forged documents, police said. Daniel Cobb, 44, of Beacon, N.Y., was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Police were dispatched last...
BEACON, NY
westportjournal.com

House fire ignited by improperly stored combustibles

WESTPORT — Fire officials are underscoring safety precautions after dousing a house fire ignited by combustible materials stored too close to fireplace Wednesday night. Firefighters were dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to Terra Nova Circle where a home’s occupant reported the dwelling was filling with smoke. Three engines,...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Comeback kids: Wreckers overcome Eagles

TRUMBULL — The magic number was 12 for the Staples High boys basketball team in its Tuesday visit to the FCIAC rival Trumbull Eagles. Staples overcame a 12-point halftime deficit, held the Eagles to just a dozen points in the second half, and won 50-45. The Wreckers are knocking...
TRUMBULL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy