Wall Street Journal: Eagles Offensive Tackle Grew Up Playing Rugby, Now He Protects Eagles’ Blind Side

Many of us watched anxiously when Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after what looked like a routine tackle. We witnessed response teams run to his aid in under 10 seconds. In wake of this tragedy, sports fans from New York to California shared their support for Hamlin’s recovery and the NFL’s decision to end the game after he was rushed to the hospital.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO