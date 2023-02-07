ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gavin Newsom calls for federal investigation into high natural gas prices as state provides heating bill relief

By Tom Joyce
am1380theanswer.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
am1380theanswer.com

California gets $15 million in Medi-Cal fraud settlement from contraceptive company

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) and Attorney General Rob Bota, announced a $15 million Medi-Cal fraud settlement on Tuesday. The three-year investigation by the DOJ of The Pill Company, a Silicon Valley online contraceptives provider, found that Medi-Cal and Medi-Cal managed care plans had been defrauded through the billing, and dispensation of contraceptives “in excess of medical necessity” and through improperly coded telemedicine medical visits. Patients were also provided with products they did not ask for or want.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy