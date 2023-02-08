ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

K99

Cuteness Alert – DIA is Hosting a Fun ‘Puppy Bowl’ and We Can Watch

The Eagles and the Chiefs go head-to-head on February 12, 2023, in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, but on Friday the 10th, it's wet nose-to-wet nose at DIA. There aren't many things cuter than a bunch of puppies pretending to play football; when you raise the stakes and call it a "Puppy Bowl," the cuteness goes off the charts. Denver International Airport has teamed up with a local shelter to kickoff Super Bowl weekend with fun.
DENVER, CO
K99

Windsor Man Battles HOA Over Trying to Flush Fun Toilet From Yard

Some things are meant to go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. Mountains and sunsets. Toilets and holiday decorations. Especially in the front yard. The HOA for the Raindance neighborhood in Windsor would beg to differ on at least one of those. Windsor resident Sean McGarry fell victim...
WINDSOR, CO
K99

2023 Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame Inductees Include Leon Coffee

Soon enough, summer will return in Northern Colorado and so will the 101st annual Greeley Stampede. There are many wonderful people that make the Greeley Stampede a huge success. To honor these people, the Greeley Stampede inducts certain individuals or families that have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the...
GREELEY, CO
K99

Star Trek Doctor Making a House Call In Colorado In June 2023

The Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Enterprise will be making a house call in Colorado this summer. Set a course for Denver. Fan Expo Denver is coming up from June 30 through July 2, 2023, and with it, a number of your favorite stars. Save your pennies, grab your Sharpie, and get ready to meet the good doctor face-to-face.
DENVER, CO
K99

Teacher Tuesday: January’s Teacher of the Month Is Stephanie Caudle

Townsquare Media is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado with Teacher Tuesday. You nominated six local teachers for going above and beyond in January, and we asked you to vote for your favorite educator to be Teacher of the Month. Now, the results are in. January's Teacher of the Month...
EATON, CO
K99

The Denver Zoo Has Welcomed a Newborn Sloth Into the World

There's a new baby at the Denver Zoo and it couldn't be any more precious. A new sloth baby is now a part of the Denver Zoo. Typically, two-toed sloths are pregnant for an average of 11.5 months. When mamma Charlotte finally gave birth on January 26, we're sure it was a happy time for the sloth.
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado City Lands on Worst Cities for Football Fans

Football has been a hot topic around Colorado State University for the last several years. Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium cost $220 million to bring to life. That doesn't happen without having a really intense focus on Football. So how could Fort Collins possibly land on a list that implies...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Denver Broncos Star Makes Epic Catch While Ziplining In Vegas. WOW

Denver Broncos fans were already excited about this young star, but now he's next level impressing us with this absolutely epic catch while on a Vegas zipline. Incredible. Star Broncos Player Makes Unreal Catch While On A Zipline In Vegas. Yes, the Denver Broncos' season wrapped up a few weeks...
DENVER, CO
K99

Windsor, CO
