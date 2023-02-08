ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albright College Theatre to Perform “Orlando,” Feb. 16-19

The Albright College Domino Players and Theatre Department present “Orlando,” written by Sarah Ruhl, adapted from Virginia Woolf and directed by Andrea Hart, Thur.-Sat., Feb. 16-18, 8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 2 p.m., in the Center for the Arts Theatre at Albright College. For tickets, visit albright.edu/tickets or call 610-921-7547.
To Be Seen: Aspiring Photographers Illuminate Reading

Sometimes, beauty is not so obvious. Sometimes, it takes a new eye to see past old perceptions to find the splendor hidden just under a layer of what is commonplace. People from all around Reading are seeing their surroundings in a new light, thanks to an initiative that is allowing aspiring photographers to capture moments of grace as they navigate their lives.
Berks Community Health Center to Present Civitas Award to Pat Giles

Berks Community Health Center will honor community leader Pat Giles with the health center’s Civitas Award on March 20, 2023, at the fourth annual “Picture Berks Healthy,” its signature awareness and fundraising event. Picture Berks Healthy is Monday, March 20, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Light, healthy fare will be served.
Storyscapes Exhibition Opens at Freedman Gallery

Penn State Berks presents “College Under the Influence”. The Freedman Gallery opened new exhibitions on January 24 with the start of the semester. “Femi J. Johnson: Storyscapes” is on view through April 16 in the main gallery and features nearly 30 intricate and vibrant paintings. Born in...
Free Community Presentation on the Muhlenberg Family

Muhlenberg Township Commissioners, Reading City Council President, Berks History Center, and Berks County’s Oldest Architectural Firm Collaborate on Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name Program. The public is invited to register and attend a free local history presentation, Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name,...
RACC, CASA of Berks County Implement Bridging Cultures Partnership

On January 28th, volunteers, board members, and staff of CASA of Berks County gathered in the Schmidt Technology Center of Reading Area Community College (RACC) to learn culture, language, and resources to improve the agency’s advocacy efforts with Hispanic children who are victims of child abuse and neglect. The day-long workshop developed by Auria Bradley, RACC Associate VP of Workforce & Continuing Education, in conjunction with CASA Berks County, is part of a series of workshops to inform child welfare and court workers of improved techniques for reaching children of Hispanic families in foster care.
Reading Hospital – Tower Health to Host Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano

On Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Community Health Committee of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Reading Hospital will host a Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano, 25 N 2nd Street in Reading. Spanish and English providers will be present at the event. “Bringing health...
God Has Work for Us to Do: A Tribute to Black History Month

Saturday, February 11, 2023, Vox Philia and Berks Sinfonietta come together for a musical tribute to Black History Month. They are joined by two regional collegiate choirs: the Albright Chamber Ensemble and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Audiences will hear an exciting evening of orchestral and choral music by black...
City of Reading City Council Special Meeting 2-6-23

The City of Reading City Council held a special meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
City of Reading City Council Strategic Planning Meeting 2-6-23

The City of Reading City Council held a strategic planning meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
211 Connects People to the Help They Need

Celebrating the Information and Referral Resource on February 11, National 211 Day. Saturday, February 11th is National 211 Day, which provides the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the impact of United Way’s 211 resource and the ways the helpline assists individuals and families, as well as encourages more to utilize the service.
