RACC, CASA of Berks County Implement Bridging Cultures Partnership
On January 28th, volunteers, board members, and staff of CASA of Berks County gathered in the Schmidt Technology Center of Reading Area Community College (RACC) to learn culture, language, and resources to improve the agency’s advocacy efforts with Hispanic children who are victims of child abuse and neglect. The day-long workshop developed by Auria Bradley, RACC Associate VP of Workforce & Continuing Education, in conjunction with CASA Berks County, is part of a series of workshops to inform child welfare and court workers of improved techniques for reaching children of Hispanic families in foster care.
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
Reading Hospital – Tower Health to Host Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano
On Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Community Health Committee of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Reading Hospital will host a Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano, 25 N 2nd Street in Reading. Spanish and English providers will be present at the event. “Bringing health...
Berks Community Health Center to Present Civitas Award to Pat Giles
Berks Community Health Center will honor community leader Pat Giles with the health center’s Civitas Award on March 20, 2023, at the fourth annual “Picture Berks Healthy,” its signature awareness and fundraising event. Picture Berks Healthy is Monday, March 20, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Light, healthy fare will be served.
Free Community Presentation on the Muhlenberg Family
Muhlenberg Township Commissioners, Reading City Council President, Berks History Center, and Berks County’s Oldest Architectural Firm Collaborate on Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name Program. The public is invited to register and attend a free local history presentation, Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name,...
Meet the New Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center 2-7-23
Meet Lori Johnston, the new Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center of Berks County, with host Mark Levengood, Counselor with the VRC of Berks County, on this episode of Insight. From the program: Insight.
Medical marijuana patients on the job: What are the rights for employees and businesses?
News 8 On Your Side is investigating medical marijuana's potential impact on employment: from your rights if you have a medical marijuana card to what employers can legally do if a worker uses medical marijuana. Charles Whistler vapes medical marijuana for his insomnia and anxiety. "It calms me down. It...
City of Reading City Council Strategic Planning Meeting 2-6-23
The City of Reading City Council held a strategic planning meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
'Savage Sisters' care for those with addiction in Kensington and beyond
"This work is hard and it's raw and it's ugly. And it's deep and it's meaningful and it's beautiful. And it's exactly where I'm supposed to be," said Sarah Laurel.
Local First Responders Win $687,107 in State Grants
HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-seven local fire departments and companies, and another 10 emergency medical services (EMS) units across western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties won a combined total of $687,107 in grants Monday (Feb. 6, 2023) from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, it announced. The...
To Be Seen: Aspiring Photographers Illuminate Reading
Sometimes, beauty is not so obvious. Sometimes, it takes a new eye to see past old perceptions to find the splendor hidden just under a layer of what is commonplace. People from all around Reading are seeing their surroundings in a new light, thanks to an initiative that is allowing aspiring photographers to capture moments of grace as they navigate their lives.
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
City of Reading City Council Special Meeting 2-6-23
The City of Reading City Council held a special meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Quittie wetlands bypasses development pressure, but takes hit during pandemic
A recent LebTown article announcing the sale of four acres of county land to a developer near the Quittapahilla Educational Wetland Preserve (QEWP) raised reader concerns about potential impacts that transaction might have on the nature site. Katie Hollen, watershed specialist for the Lebanon County Conservation District (LCCD), said conservation...
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
Woman loses $120K in Facebook online scam
A Girard man says his mother was scammed out of $120,000 after talking to a man online.
