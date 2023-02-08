Read full article on original website
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to Yelp
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]
bctv.org
To Be Seen: Aspiring Photographers Illuminate Reading
Sometimes, beauty is not so obvious. Sometimes, it takes a new eye to see past old perceptions to find the splendor hidden just under a layer of what is commonplace. People from all around Reading are seeing their surroundings in a new light, thanks to an initiative that is allowing aspiring photographers to capture moments of grace as they navigate their lives.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
bctv.org
Join the Reading Symphony Orchestra for Brahms Symphony No. 4
Join the Reading Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Santander Performing Arts Center for Brahms – Symphony No. 4. The Reading Symphony Orchestra is delighted to share the stage with the guest artist Terrence Wilson on piano for a performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
bctv.org
Albright College Theatre to Perform “Orlando,” Feb. 16-19
The Albright College Domino Players and Theatre Department present “Orlando,” written by Sarah Ruhl, adapted from Virginia Woolf and directed by Andrea Hart, Thur.-Sat., Feb. 16-18, 8 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 2 p.m., in the Center for the Arts Theatre at Albright College. For tickets, visit albright.edu/tickets or call 610-921-7547.
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
bctv.org
Storyscapes Exhibition Opens at Freedman Gallery
Penn State Berks presents “College Under the Influence”. The Freedman Gallery opened new exhibitions on January 24 with the start of the semester. “Femi J. Johnson: Storyscapes” is on view through April 16 in the main gallery and features nearly 30 intricate and vibrant paintings. Born in...
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
bctv.org
Meet the New Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center 2-7-23
Meet Lori Johnston, the new Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center of Berks County, with host Mark Levengood, Counselor with the VRC of Berks County, on this episode of Insight. From the program: Insight.
bctv.org
RACC, CASA of Berks County Implement Bridging Cultures Partnership
On January 28th, volunteers, board members, and staff of CASA of Berks County gathered in the Schmidt Technology Center of Reading Area Community College (RACC) to learn culture, language, and resources to improve the agency’s advocacy efforts with Hispanic children who are victims of child abuse and neglect. The day-long workshop developed by Auria Bradley, RACC Associate VP of Workforce & Continuing Education, in conjunction with CASA Berks County, is part of a series of workshops to inform child welfare and court workers of improved techniques for reaching children of Hispanic families in foster care.
billypenn.com
Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup
Race for city controller: Rhynhart’s deputy faces a crowd. City controller wasn’t originally supposed to be up for grabs this year. The city’s fiscal watchdog is usually voted into office two years after the mayor. Rhynhart’s resignation to run a mayoral campaign, however, triggered a special election....
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
Bucks County Student, Cancer Survivor Attends the State of the Union Address
A Bucks County middle school student and cancer survivor was chosen as a guest of honor to attend the annual State of the Union address. Sara Harvey, a student at Poquessing Middle School in Feasterville-Trevose, was chosen to attend the event in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. A...
Atlas Obscura
The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food
In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
bctv.org
Berks County Community Foundation Welcomes Two New Team Members
Berks County Community Foundation recently expanded its program team with the addition of two employees, Cindy Milian, and Emily Smedley. Cindy Milian joined the organization as the Health and Human Services Program officer, while Emily Smedley is the new Environment and Energy Program Officer. Milian is a first-generation American-born Latina...
lebtown.com
Palmyra woman named board chair for Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity
Amy Dellinger, a Palmyra resident and retired realtor, was named chair of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 board of directors. Dellinger previously served as vice chair on the 2022 board of directors. The board also includes the following members:. Turnier Esperance Jr. (vice chair) Fred Cluck (treasurer) Chris Smith...
The Central Bucks School District is buying books to consider banning them from libraries
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks School District is buying copies of five books so committees can read them and decide whether to ban them from school libraries.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Special Meeting 2-6-23
The City of Reading City Council held a special meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Reading Hospital – Tower Health to Host Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano
On Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Community Health Committee of the Family Medicine Residency Program at Reading Hospital will host a Community Health Fair at Centro Hispano, 25 N 2nd Street in Reading. Spanish and English providers will be present at the event. “Bringing health...
The Reading Coffee Roaster shows off two new blends in honor of Eagles
BIRDSBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- We are a few days away from the Super Bowl and to continue the Eagles spirit why not brew a cup celebrating the Birds? The Reading Coffee Roasters has two new coffee blends to show off your Eagles pride.One new blend is Java Jawn which the company describes as a "medium roast infused with the flavors of milk chocolate and cream, with the depth and the smoky-sweet flavor of caramel." The coffee has a starting price of $16.99 for 12 oz.Another new blend called Birds' Brew is described as "a single-origin medium roast, a balanced and smooth coffee with notes of fruit, chocolate, and caramel, a medium body, bright acidity, and a clean aftertaste." This blend was available before the NFC championship but is now part of a double pack with Java Jawn for $30.Both coffees can be decaffeinated and are available online or at their retail stores.A Philadelphia specialty coffee roaster, ReAnimator Coffee Roaster, also has a coffee blend that Hurts so good in honor of the Eagles' quarterback.
