Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
bctv.org
Join the Reading Symphony Orchestra for Brahms Symphony No. 4
Join the Reading Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Santander Performing Arts Center for Brahms – Symphony No. 4. The Reading Symphony Orchestra is delighted to share the stage with the guest artist Terrence Wilson on piano for a performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.
bctv.org
To Be Seen: Aspiring Photographers Illuminate Reading
Sometimes, beauty is not so obvious. Sometimes, it takes a new eye to see past old perceptions to find the splendor hidden just under a layer of what is commonplace. People from all around Reading are seeing their surroundings in a new light, thanks to an initiative that is allowing aspiring photographers to capture moments of grace as they navigate their lives.
bctv.org
God Has Work for Us to Do: A Tribute to Black History Month
Saturday, February 11, 2023, Vox Philia and Berks Sinfonietta come together for a musical tribute to Black History Month. They are joined by two regional collegiate choirs: the Albright Chamber Ensemble and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Audiences will hear an exciting evening of orchestral and choral music by black...
bctv.org
Storyscapes Exhibition Opens at Freedman Gallery
Penn State Berks presents “College Under the Influence”. The Freedman Gallery opened new exhibitions on January 24 with the start of the semester. “Femi J. Johnson: Storyscapes” is on view through April 16 in the main gallery and features nearly 30 intricate and vibrant paintings. Born in...
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Chef Phil Ferro to Open 30 Prime in Historic Coatesville Bank Building Next Year
Although acquiring the bank building took some three years of effort, Ferro parlayed that venture into even more concepts, including a brewpub, that seeks to rejuvenate the downtown district.
bctv.org
Berks Professional Sports, Inc. Announces Rachel Hoffman as WPSL Associate Head Coach
Reading United A.C. is pleased to announce the completion of its women’s coaching staff with the addition of Rachel Hoffman as the Associate Head Coach for its first-ever Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. Hoffman will complement head coach Tom “Goose” Gosselin and Asst. Coach Amanda Bezner to round out Reading United’s WPSL coaching staff.
Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street
Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
Chester County Leadership: Laurie Ryan, President, Exton Region Chamber of Commerce
Laurie Ryan, President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce, grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown as the oldest of five siblings. Inspired by the women’s lib movement in the ’70s and ’80s, she was driven to get a scholarship to college and find success in a career.
Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3
It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station.
See Which Popular Movies Were Filmed in Chester County
Pennsylvania has been featured in numerous popular movies over the decades, and some of them may even include very familiar spots as they were partly filmed in Chester County, writes Madison Montag for ABC27News. The 2008 movie Marley & Me with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston follows two newlyweds who...
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for its women’s soccer head coach opportunity. This position will be part-time and temporary. The head soccer coach is charged with the responsibility for planning, programming, directing, supervising, and implementing the duties and functions of the individual sports program. The selected applicant must work closely with all others involved in the department, college, EPAC, Region 19, and NJCAA in.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
bctv.org
Free Community Presentation on the Muhlenberg Family
Muhlenberg Township Commissioners, Reading City Council President, Berks History Center, and Berks County’s Oldest Architectural Firm Collaborate on Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name Program. The public is invited to register and attend a free local history presentation, Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name,...
berkscountyliving.com
Breakfast and Lunch: So FRESH in West Reading
With a clear-eyed, curated focus on creating new, gorgeous, imaginative breakfasts and deliciously healthy luncheons, FRESH Restaurant in West Reading promises all the pleasure one hopes for in a meal, with zero guilt. Among the breakfast offerings are burritos, avocado toast and an avocado bowl featuring two poached eggs on...
Atlas Obscura
The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food
In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
Comments / 0