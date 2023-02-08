ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bctv.org

Join the Reading Symphony Orchestra for Brahms Symphony No. 4

Join the Reading Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Santander Performing Arts Center for Brahms – Symphony No. 4. The Reading Symphony Orchestra is delighted to share the stage with the guest artist Terrence Wilson on piano for a performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.
READING, PA
bctv.org

To Be Seen: Aspiring Photographers Illuminate Reading

Sometimes, beauty is not so obvious. Sometimes, it takes a new eye to see past old perceptions to find the splendor hidden just under a layer of what is commonplace. People from all around Reading are seeing their surroundings in a new light, thanks to an initiative that is allowing aspiring photographers to capture moments of grace as they navigate their lives.
READING, PA
bctv.org

God Has Work for Us to Do: A Tribute to Black History Month

Saturday, February 11, 2023, Vox Philia and Berks Sinfonietta come together for a musical tribute to Black History Month. They are joined by two regional collegiate choirs: the Albright Chamber Ensemble and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Audiences will hear an exciting evening of orchestral and choral music by black...
SHILLINGTON, PA
bctv.org

Storyscapes Exhibition Opens at Freedman Gallery

Penn State Berks presents “College Under the Influence”. The Freedman Gallery opened new exhibitions on January 24 with the start of the semester. “Femi J. Johnson: Storyscapes” is on view through April 16 in the main gallery and features nearly 30 intricate and vibrant paintings. Born in...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration

READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks Professional Sports, Inc. Announces Rachel Hoffman as WPSL Associate Head Coach

Reading United A.C. is pleased to announce the completion of its women’s coaching staff with the addition of Rachel Hoffman as the Associate Head Coach for its first-ever Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. Hoffman will complement head coach Tom “Goose” Gosselin and Asst. Coach Amanda Bezner to round out Reading United’s WPSL coaching staff.
READING, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street

Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for its women’s soccer head coach opportunity. This position will be part-time and temporary. The head soccer coach is charged with the responsibility for planning, programming, directing, supervising, and implementing the duties and functions of the individual sports program. The selected applicant must work closely with all others involved in the department, college, EPAC, Region 19, and NJCAA in.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Free Community Presentation on the Muhlenberg Family

Muhlenberg Township Commissioners, Reading City Council President, Berks History Center, and Berks County’s Oldest Architectural Firm Collaborate on Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name Program. The public is invited to register and attend a free local history presentation, Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name,...
READING, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Breakfast and Lunch: So FRESH in West Reading

With a clear-eyed, curated focus on creating new, gorgeous, imaginative breakfasts and deliciously healthy luncheons, FRESH Restaurant in West Reading promises all the pleasure one hopes for in a meal, with zero guilt. Among the breakfast offerings are burritos, avocado toast and an avocado bowl featuring two poached eggs on...
WEST READING, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food

In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
COATESVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy