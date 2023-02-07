HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Pat Robinson III scored 30 points as Charleston beat Hampton 83-70 on Saturday night. Robinson had five rebounds for the Cougars (24-3, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six assists. Ben Burnham was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO