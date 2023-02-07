Read full article on original website
Williamstown's 3-point shooting, transition game too much for Doddridge County
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether the Doddridge County girls basketball team was in a zone or a man-to-man defense, it wasn’t able to stop Williamstown’s transition game or 3-point shooting. Especially when the Yellowjackets stole the ball 12 times, converted off of many of the steals...
Robinson scores 30, Charleston downs Hampton 83-70
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Pat Robinson III scored 30 points as Charleston beat Hampton 83-70 on Saturday night. Robinson had five rebounds for the Cougars (24-3, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six assists. Ben Burnham was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.
22-point fourth quarter pushes Buccaneers past Patriots, 59-52
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a physical, back-and-forth affair that saw 11 lead changes, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers came up big with a 22-point fourth quarter to secure a 59-52 victory over the Parkersburg South Patriots on Saturday evening. “We came out and battled for four quarters. Our girls...
Coll. of Charleston 83, Hampton 70
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (24-3) Brzovic 3-7 1-2 7, Bolon 3-9 1-1 8, Larson 7-12 0-0 17, Scott 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 1-5 1-2 4, Robinson 10-14 5-7 30, Burnham 5-10 2-3 13, Faye 1-3 0-1 2, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 12-18 83.
Saving our applause until the curtain falls
Credit Gov. Jim Justice for being optimistic and, quite frankly, for getting tax cut talks this far. But we’ll hold our applause until the curtain call as the continuing legislative saga plays out in Charleston, where flush-with-money politicians are trying to decide how best to spend your hard-earned money.
