ouhsc.edu
LiveWell OU Program Overview
Register to attend one of our LiveWell OU Program Overview sessions offered throughout the year. Monthly sessions will be offered via Zoom that introduce the program, explore a variety of wellness benefits, and how to utilize the wellness portal. Monthly sessions are offered the second Friday of the month at 11:00am | Register here. Sessions are also advertised via the portal calendar and our weekly newsletter.
