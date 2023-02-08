Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
IRS broadens tax requirements for crypto to encompass everyone
The International Revenue Service (IRS) has updated its taxation and reporting requirements and broadened its scope to everyone who “has dealt” with digital assets, according to a Forbes report. All investors who received, earned, transferred, or sold digital assets in 2022 with the purpose of generating revenue are...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
Abbott wants state agencies to ban employees from conducting state business on devices that can download or use TikTok
Governor Abbott's administration has proposed that state agencies prohibit employees from conducting official business on any device that is capable of downloading or using TikTok.
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi Scheme
Additional defendants have been charged in a $50 million Ponzi scheme involving off-road tires. According to an official release from the IRS, federal grand jury has indicted two Texas men for their roles in one or more alleged conspiracies involving wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case
A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
thenewscrypto.com
Dubai Regulator Issues Regulations For Virtual Asset Service Providers
VARA has released the “Full Market Product Regulations,” a set of guidelines. The laws also provide direction on other areas, such as the issuance of digital assets. New regulations for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai have been announced by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). It is the government body in charge of regulating cryptocurrencies there.
NFT holders are using their digital art as collateral to borrow record amounts of cryptocurrency
DeFi protocol NFTfi reported a record amount of borrowing using NFTs as collateral in January. NFTs boomed in popularity in 2021 and early 2022 but have since seen trading volumes crash. Crypto markets are still recovering from a year-long bear market, though token prices are on the rise again. Non-fungible...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
dailycoin.com
Charles Hoskinson Chimes in as Cardano and Ethereum Communities Clash over Smart Contracts – Staking Differences Explained
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has warned that the SEC might impose a ban on staking for retail customers in the U.S. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson replied to the warning with criticism against Ethereum staking. Hoskinson states that it would be “sad” if all Proof of Stake protocols are...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Firm Juno Announces Restart of Services Post Brief Pause
In early January, Juno suspended cryptocurrency purchases on its platform. Previously, Juno’s ex-custodian partner instituted withdrawal limits for customers. All services of the cryptocurrency platform Juno, situated in Singapore, have been declared to have started again. Because of problems with its former custodian partner, Wyre, it tightened daily withdrawal restrictions at the beginning of the year and encouraged clients to move their assets into self-custody wallets.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
Crypto exchange Kraken under scrutiny for sale of unregistered securities- Bloomberg
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of unregistered securities, according to a Bloomberg report.
coinjournal.net
SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC could ban crypto staking. Armstrong however said that crypto staking is an essential innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who said Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier today tweeted...
dailycoin.com
Genesis and Gemini Reach Agreement: DCG Scrambles to Sell Assets – Latest News on Genesis Bankruptcy
DCG is scrambling to sell its assets to bail out its crypto lender Genesis. Genesis agreed with Gemini to cover $900 million in losses by Gemini Earn users. SEC charged Genesis and Gemini for unregistered securities offering for the Earn product. Digital Currency Group (DCG), a crypto venture capital firm,...
