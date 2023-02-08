ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

IRS broadens tax requirements for crypto to encompass everyone

The International Revenue Service (IRS) has updated its taxation and reporting requirements and broadened its scope to everyone who “has dealt” with digital assets, according to a Forbes report. All investors who received, earned, transferred, or sold digital assets in 2022 with the purpose of generating revenue are...
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
CoinDesk

Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
AUSTIN, TX
TaxBuzz

More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi Scheme

Additional defendants have been charged in a $50 million Ponzi scheme involving off-road tires. According to an official release from the IRS, federal grand jury has indicted two Texas men for their roles in one or more alleged conspiracies involving wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.
DALLAS, TX
CoinTelegraph

Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case

A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
thenewscrypto.com

Dubai Regulator Issues Regulations For Virtual Asset Service Providers

VARA has released the “Full Market Product Regulations,” a set of guidelines. The laws also provide direction on other areas, such as the issuance of digital assets. New regulations for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai have been announced by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). It is the government body in charge of regulating cryptocurrencies there.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Firm Juno Announces Restart of Services Post Brief Pause

In early January, Juno suspended cryptocurrency purchases on its platform. Previously, Juno’s ex-custodian partner instituted withdrawal limits for customers. All services of the cryptocurrency platform Juno, situated in Singapore, have been declared to have started again. Because of problems with its former custodian partner, Wyre, it tightened daily withdrawal restrictions at the beginning of the year and encouraged clients to move their assets into self-custody wallets.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
coinjournal.net

SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC could ban crypto staking. Armstrong however said that crypto staking is an essential innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who said Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier today tweeted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy