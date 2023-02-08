UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Submissions for the West End Suicide Prevention’s third annual LIVE Art & Word Contest is coming to a close. The LIVE Art & Word Contest is open to high school students across the U.P., to discuss the topic of mental health in different creative ways. Its mission is to engage other students, encourage positive mental health and break the stigma surrounding mental health issues by giving others the opportunity to showcase their talents.

