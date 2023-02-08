Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Michigan businessman Perry Johnson running presidential campaign ads in Iowa
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson has turned his eyes to the White House. Johnson, a Republican businessman from southeastern Michigan, filed Thursday to create a committee to consider a run for president and he’s spending $192,000 to run Super Bowl ads in Iowa.
UPMATTERS
Price of Michigan Recreation Passport to increase March 1
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Recreation Passport is set to see a slight price increase beginning next month. The passport, introduced in 2010, gives drivers year-round vehicle access to over 100 state parks and recreation areas, over 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor locations.
UPMATTERS
UPAWS holds free adoption event February 9-12
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS, The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters- Adopt your Valentine’ campaign to ease the overcrowding in animal shelters across the country. The event allows for dogs and cats older than one year to be adopted with all adoption fees waived.
UPMATTERS
Civil War-era sunken ship discovered in Lake Superior
WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJMN) – A ship last seen above water in 1869 has been discovered in Lake Superior roughly 40 miles northwest of Vermilion Point in Chippewa County, according to an announcement from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) on Wednesday. The Nucleus, a 144-foot barquentine, was...
UPMATTERS
LIVE Art and Word Contest submissions to close Feb. 15
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Submissions for the West End Suicide Prevention’s third annual LIVE Art & Word Contest is coming to a close. The LIVE Art & Word Contest is open to high school students across the U.P., to discuss the topic of mental health in different creative ways. Its mission is to engage other students, encourage positive mental health and break the stigma surrounding mental health issues by giving others the opportunity to showcase their talents.
