ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos host OL Bobby Evans on free-agent visit

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1mNN_0kgKMZvc00

The Denver Broncos hosted offensive lineman Bobby Evans on a free-agent visit on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Evans, 25, ended the 2022 season on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. Because he was not on an active roster at the end of the year, he is eligible to sign a reserve/future contract, but at the time of this writing, the Broncos have not signed him.

After playing college football at Oklahoma, Evans (6-4, 312 pounds) was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He is a tackle by trade but Evans also spent time at guard in L.A., starting in 12 games over the last four seasons.

Evans dressed for 12 games and earned four starts in 2022 and was credited with 6.5 sacks allowed and committed two penalties. The Rams cut him in December, and he was picked by the Vikings a few days later.

The offensive line remains a big area of need for the Broncos, and a versatile veteran like Evans might be worth adding for more depth and competition at guard and tackle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
espnswfl.com

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
People

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?

Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75

Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy