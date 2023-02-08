ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Matt Rhule embraces Big Ten expansion: Nebraska football coach alludes to 'national conference' with USC, UCLA

The footprint of the Big Ten Conference — once synonymous with the Midwest — will stretch from coast to coast when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024. And while new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is a self-proclaimed "traditionalist" when it comes to geography in college football, even he cannot deny the advantages accompanying the Big Ten's latest expansion efforts. Rhule likened the Big Ten's soon-to-be national footprint to the NFL model, and says increased competition should benefit the conference once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

DeVonta Smith on Super Bowl LVII: ‘I’m built for games like this’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith understands the magnitude of Super Bowl LVII. But he’s not overwhelmed by it. “I been playing in games like this since little league, middle school, high school, college,” Smith said during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday, “so, yeah, I feel like I’m built for games like this. I’ve been playing in games like this all my life, so to me, really, it’s just another game because I’ve been doing this.”
AUBURN, PA

