Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
atozsports.com
Peyton Manning gives his thoughts on Vols QB Hendon Hooker ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning spoke to TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this past week and he had some great things to say about UT quarterback Hendon Hooker. Manning told Wyatt that whichever team selects Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft will be “lucky”....
LSU Quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier's Future in Baton Rouge
Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. Will he wait behind Daniels once again?
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Heupel Adds Former Tennessee Standout To Coaching Staff
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has added former Volunteer defensive lineman Robert Ayers Jr. to the coaching staff.
Record-setting QB trying to be next to make the jump from Division II to NFL
Tyson Bagent isn’t going to push for an early-round pick. But the record-setting Shepherd quarterback officially put himself on more radars through his week at the 2023 Senior Bowl. And while it wasn’t an other-worldly draft-stock boosting week for Bagent. The crop of quarterbacks around him also failed to...
247Sports
Matt Rhule embraces Big Ten expansion: Nebraska football coach alludes to 'national conference' with USC, UCLA
The footprint of the Big Ten Conference — once synonymous with the Midwest — will stretch from coast to coast when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024. And while new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is a self-proclaimed "traditionalist" when it comes to geography in college football, even he cannot deny the advantages accompanying the Big Ten's latest expansion efforts. Rhule likened the Big Ten's soon-to-be national footprint to the NFL model, and says increased competition should benefit the conference once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
Alabama Football: Measuring Nick Saban’s impressive longevity
There are many ways to measure Nick Saban as college football’s all-time GOAT. One measurement is Saban’s unusual longevity. It took many years for Saban to decide to become a head coach. At the earliest point in his career, he changed his plan to go into automobile sales,...
DeVonta Smith on Super Bowl LVII: ‘I’m built for games like this’
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith understands the magnitude of Super Bowl LVII. But he’s not overwhelmed by it. “I been playing in games like this since little league, middle school, high school, college,” Smith said during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday, “so, yeah, I feel like I’m built for games like this. I’ve been playing in games like this all my life, so to me, really, it’s just another game because I’ve been doing this.”
Penn State Begins Its Push to the 2023 Football Season
James Franklin assesses the Lions' transfer players, a new recruit, and the 2022 class' future impact.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl vs. College Football Playoff: Which is easier for a coach to win?
With Super Bowl LVII just three days away, the chatter throughout the football universe centers around the big game, set to take place Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt took several listener questions ahead of the game on...
Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking has entered the transfer portal
Former Mississippi State wideout Caleb Ducking has entered the transfer portal.
Fact or Fiction: Kevin Steele, Brian Ferentz's Contract, Byron Leftwich to Notre Dame
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he analyzes whether Kevin Steele is a good hire for Alabama...
Auburn football's Zac Etheridge ranks inside top 10 of college football recruiters for 2023 class
Zac Etheridge finished with a nation-leading 11 commits in the 2023 cycle.
