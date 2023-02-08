Read full article on original website
Related
People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals
Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
5 Things Exclusive to Minnesota – Bucket List?
If you live in Minnesota, some things are taken for granted Like you don't appreciate the things that are day to day in your own living as opposed to people who live elsewhere. This is probably true anywhere you live, like warm weather, or great skiing or whatever you are into. Every state seems to have their own claim to fame.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
AOL Corp
3 takeaways from ‘Dateline’ & ‘20/20’ specials on the University of Idaho killings
NBC’s “Dateline” and ABC’s “20/20” debuted special episodes on Friday evening investigating the quadruple homicide in Moscow, where four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home on King Road. The four victims were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of...
KARE 11 News Is Mourning the Death of Local Sports Producer Andy Trowbridge
Regular viewers of KARE 11 in Minnesota were somewhat shocked following the news that Andy Trowbridge, a sports producer who had worked with the station for 15 years, had died. Article continues below advertisement. The news came quite suddenly, and Andy was only in his 30s at the time of...
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
The staff at the Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the loss of its resident cat, who became an unlikely online phenomenon.
Most-Searched Super Bowl Party Dips In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Google Trends has released the most popular dips for your Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. I've never even heard of the one for South Dakota. If you are going to be at a Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota there is a good chance your host will be serving one of these popular midwestern dips.
Most Attractive Jobs For A Romantic Partner In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
If you are searching for love in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota this dating app says these are jobs where the Most Attractive and Romantic potential lovers work. Valentine's Day is fast approaching. There are lots of dating apps and sites out there that claim they can help you find the perfect mate. But do they really deliver?
Send Cockroach To Ex South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa Valentine
Valentine's Day is almost a week away. If you're in a serious relationship, then this holiday is something you look forward to. On the other hand, some might roll their eyes at this "Hallmark Holiday" thanks to a bad breakup with an ex-Valentine. Any heartbroken guy or gal who is...
Funny Bear in Colorado Takes Hundreds of Selfies on Trail Cam
Apparently the Colorado bear wanted to strike a pose.
ChatGPT's hot take on the best fry sauce
ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is making waves on the internet and in classrooms. Why it matters: Since its launch last year, ChatGPT has captured the public's imagination in a way the tech world hasn't seen since the debut of the iPhone in 2007, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack and Ina Fried report.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0