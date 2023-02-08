Read full article on original website
George
3d ago
this is why the Republican party lost so big during the midterms, people all around the country are fed up with them , everyday they show up they are destroying their own party right in front of their constituents eyes!
Video shows George Santos fume as he's confronted with FBI investigation into alleged dog scam
The FBI is investigating Rep. George Santos', R-N.Y., role in an alleged GoFundMe scheme involving a Navy veteran who claimed that Santos stole thousands of dollars from an online fundraising campaign intended to cover lifesaving surgery for his service dog. Richard Osthoff told NBC News that he had been in...
George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
‘You don’t belong here’: Romney and Santos in tense State of Union exchange
Controversial Republican congressman confronted by senator and former presidential candidate on floor of House
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has a history of fabricating his own resume and lying about critical parts of his biography, claimed in an interview last month that he had been the target of an assassination attempt. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night played a video of an...
Wild New George Santos Claim Astonishes Rachel Maddow: 'Surreal Is 1 Word For It'
The MSNBC anchor aired an exclusive unearthed video of the embattled Republican congressman.
Trump Jr. Shares Chinese Balloon Joke That His Dad Might Not Be Too Happy About
The former president's son retweeted a not-so-kind caricature of Donald Trump.
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life
A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in...
Republicans are raging against Biden for exposing their radical agenda
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. As elected officials gear up for hotly contested elections in 2024, congressional Democrats are reacting with glee as Pres. Joe Biden doubles down on a new strategy of enraging Republicans by exposing their far-right policies to the public. Rep....
George Santos Hilariously Self-Owns In The Simplest Way Possible
The lying lawmaker gets tripped up in his own words.
"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute
This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
The Capitol Police is mum about a complaint filed by a former prospective employee of George Santos — which adds to a growing list.
What's happening: The Capitol Police is staying quiet about the latest complaint facing serial fabricator Rep. George Santos — which alleges sexual harassment by the already scandal-ridden New York Republican. A prospective Santos employee, Derek Myers, said in his complaint that his status of “volunteer” in Santos’ office while...
“Pretty much the last step”: Legal experts say subpoena shows special counsel closing in on Trump
Special counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence after months of negotiations in a sign that the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is nearing its "climax," according to legal experts. Smith, who is overseeing Justice Department probes into former President Donald...
