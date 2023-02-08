ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect

Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted...
FLORIDA STATE
Futurism

Elon Musk Apparently Thinks Twitter Is a "Flaming Dumpster Rolling Down the Street"

In what Fox News described on-air as a measure to ensure "transparency" regarding Twitter's shadowbanning practices, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk invited conservative journalist and Fox commentator Dave Rubin to take a "look inside" Twitter headquarters. And while it's not clear how constructive or productive Rubin's days-long tour really was,...
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy