KTEN.com
Truck overturns on Atoka County highway; one hurt
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A hazardous materials team was called in Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 69 in Atoka County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the road between Atoka and McAlester was closed to traffic south of State Highway 131 after when a southbound 18-wheeler overturned in the roadway at around 6 a.m. A southbound car then hit the truck.
KTEN.com
Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
KOCO
Oklahoma dog among 10 winners of BARK's Next Top Dog Models Contest
MCALESTER, Okla. — An Oklahoma dog was among 10 winners of BARK's Next Top Dog Models Contest. Toby, a dachshund from McAlester, was selected as a winner of BARK's inaugural search to honor the launch of its breed-specific food, BARK Food. He will be featured on BARK Food's social media, which has more than 7 million followers, and in marketing materials.
KXII.com
McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance on Tuesday. According to a press release, Nelson Onaro, 61, was initially charged by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2020 with 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
Mother of child found in Ardmore dumpster faces charges
The mother of a child found in an Ardmore dumpster is facing charges.
KTEN.com
Delivery driver hurt in Colbert crash
COLBERT, Okla. (KTEN) — A FedEx delivery van tipped over on U.S. 69/75 in Colbert on Wednesday afternoon. First responders had to make a hole in the windshield to get the driver out of the wreckage. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe...
Troopers investigate three-car crash in Hughes County
One person is behind bars in Hughes County after causing a three-car accident on Saturday.
KXII.com
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
Oklahoma soldier killed during World War II identified
An Oklahoma soldier who was killed during World War II has finally been accounted for.
