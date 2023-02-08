COLBERT, Okla. (KTEN) — A FedEx delivery van tipped over on U.S. 69/75 in Colbert on Wednesday afternoon. First responders had to make a hole in the windshield to get the driver out of the wreckage. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe...

COLBERT, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO