ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caney, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Truck overturns on Atoka County highway; one hurt

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A hazardous materials team was called in Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 69 in Atoka County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the road between Atoka and McAlester was closed to traffic south of State Highway 131 after when a southbound 18-wheeler overturned in the roadway at around 6 a.m. A southbound car then hit the truck.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma dog among 10 winners of BARK's Next Top Dog Models Contest

MCALESTER, Okla. — An Oklahoma dog was among 10 winners of BARK's Next Top Dog Models Contest. Toby, a dachshund from McAlester, was selected as a winner of BARK's inaugural search to honor the launch of its breed-specific food, BARK Food. He will be featured on BARK Food's social media, which has more than 7 million followers, and in marketing materials.
MCALESTER, OK
KTEN.com

Delivery driver hurt in Colbert crash

COLBERT, Okla. (KTEN) — A FedEx delivery van tipped over on U.S. 69/75 in Colbert on Wednesday afternoon. First responders had to make a hole in the windshield to get the driver out of the wreckage. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe...
COLBERT, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested for making terroristic threats

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gordonville man was arrested Monday for making terroristic threats. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call in reference to a threat made between a tenant and a landlord. Police said when deputies arrived on scene, Craig...
GORDONVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy