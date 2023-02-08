ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly to headline London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall

By Merlin Alderslade
 1 day ago

Rapper-turned-pop punk star Machine Gun Kelly has announced a landmark show in London, revealing that he'll be headlining the prestigious Royal Albert Hall this May.

Headlining the legendary London venue for the very first time, MGK will be following in the footsteps of many rock and metal heavyweights, including The Rolling Stones , Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, Nine Inch Nails and Ghost.

“The Hall has been a home for trailblazers, innovators and cultural icons since we opened in 1871," Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We couldn’t be more excited to welcome MGK later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone that has evolved constantly as the best artists do.”

Machine Gun Kelly will headline the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday May 31, with tickets on sale this Friday, February 10, at 10am via www.royalalberthall.com .

Machine Gun Kelly came up short at the 65th annual Grammys on Sunday night, losing out to Ozzy Osbourne in the Best Rock Album category . Ozzy, who won the award for his critically acclaimed 2022 album Patient Number 9 , described himself as "one lucky motherfucker" in response to his win.

“I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album," the Prince Of Darkness noted. "Winning the ‘Best Metal Performance’ was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi .”

