Mainers Can Snowmobile for Free in NH During Nonresident Weekend
Mainer's with registered sleds can adventure into New Hampshire for free, on a specially designated weekend. A special weekend in March allows for anyone with registered sleds to hit the trails in New Hampshire, without purchasing a a registration from the state. March 3 through 5, sleds with valid registration from another state or Canadian province do not need to obtain a New Hampshire registration while operating in New Hampshire.
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
Maine Moose Age Report Published for the 2022 Seasons
Those who harvested a moose last year can check the recently published age report for more info on their animal. Thanks to biological data collected from harvested moose at tagging centers, Maine hunters can learn a little more about the animal they took. The report published by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife lists the age of a successful hunter's moose. An estimated age is derived from a tooth sample that can be submitted while reporting to a tagging station.
Maine Store Gets $50,000 Bonus for Selling Winning Mega Millions Ticket
The owner of the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine was presented with a $50,000 check for selling the $1.35 billion Mage Millions lottery ticket back in January. Fred Cotreau accepted the giant check on Wednesday morning from the Maine State Lottery Deputy Director, Michael Boardman. The $50,000 was given to the owner of the small town store as a bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to WGME News..
MoonPies vs. Whoopie Pies: What’s the Difference?
Having grown up in Maine, I’ve been familiar with Whoopie Pies treats for pretty much my whole life. I had never heard of a ‘MoonPie’ until my mom owned a bakery and people would come in and call the Whoopie Pies ‘MoonPies’. I figured it...
Get Tickets Early to See Chris Stapleton in Bangor with this Pre-sale Code
When Chris Stapleton returns to Bangor on July 6, we want our Country Club members to have the best seats in the house. That's why we're giving you a chance to buy your tickets before the general public. You're a member of our Country Club. That means you can get...
A Maine 17-Year-Old in Stolen Vehicle Reaches Speeds of 100 MPH in Police Chase
A 13 mile police chase reached speeds of 100 mph Monday in Wiscasset and Richmond in pursuit of two teenagers in stole a car. 17-Year-Old Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase. The Wiscasset Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no plates on the...
Fierce Debate Breaks Out on Maine Twitter About Heat Settings
For whatever reason, there are usually two debates that break out every single year when it comes to Mainers and their thermostats. The first happens as the fall weather slowly creeps into a winter chill and the great debate on how long Mainers wait to turn the heat on starts dominating social media feeds.
Lie a Lot? Three New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest
Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
Three People Shot and Taken to the Hospital in Lewiston, Maine
The Lewiston Police Department said three people were shot during a shooting over the weekend. The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday morning at an apartment on Walnut Street. Officials said they believe the shootings happened in the residence, according to WGME News. Shooting Victims Taken to the...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
Officer Injured & Police Cruiser hit Head On by 16-Year-Old During Car Chase
One officer was injured after a cruiser was hit head on, and a 16-year-old driver was arrested following a car chase in Windham late Wednesday night. The Bridgeton Police Department were searching Wednesday night for a 16-year-old male who was missing from Massachusetts. Police located the youth in a vehicle...
Nicholas Lovejoy Gets 42 Year Sentence for Killing Mother of Twin Daughters
Nicholas Lovejoy from Waterville was sentenced Monday to 42 years in prison for shooting and killing Melissa Sousa, the mother of their twin daughters. Nicholas Lovejoy Sentenced to 42 Years Behind Bars. Lovejoy pleaded guilty to killing Sousa in her Waterville home in October of 2019, according to WVII News....
