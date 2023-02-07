ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mainers Can Snowmobile for Free in NH During Nonresident Weekend

Mainer's with registered sleds can adventure into New Hampshire for free, on a specially designated weekend. A special weekend in March allows for anyone with registered sleds to hit the trails in New Hampshire, without purchasing a a registration from the state. March 3 through 5, sleds with valid registration from another state or Canadian province do not need to obtain a New Hampshire registration while operating in New Hampshire.
MAINE STATE
Maine Moose Age Report Published for the 2022 Seasons

Those who harvested a moose last year can check the recently published age report for more info on their animal. Thanks to biological data collected from harvested moose at tagging centers, Maine hunters can learn a little more about the animal they took. The report published by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife lists the age of a successful hunter's moose. An estimated age is derived from a tooth sample that can be submitted while reporting to a tagging station.
MAINE STATE
Maine Store Gets $50,000 Bonus for Selling Winning Mega Millions Ticket

The owner of the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine was presented with a $50,000 check for selling the $1.35 billion Mage Millions lottery ticket back in January. Fred Cotreau accepted the giant check on Wednesday morning from the Maine State Lottery Deputy Director, Michael Boardman. The $50,000 was given to the owner of the small town store as a bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to WGME News..
LEBANON, ME
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe

Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
BANGOR, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

